There’s no actor on television right now who is quite as intimidating as Giancarlo Esposito. Esposito’s haunting performance as the brilliant drug lord Gus Fring in Breaking Bad was hailed as the most fearsome television villain of his time, which is no small statement considering that this was in the Game of Thrones era. Esposito returned to Vince Gilligan’s prequel Better Call Saul to bring even more depth to the character, but it wasn’t his only franchise role. He would also play the most ruthless Moff in the Imperial Remnant in Disney+’s The Mandalorian, the ruthless CEO of Vought International in The Boys, and none other than Lex Luthor on Harley Quinn. Anyone expecting to see another calm, collected antagonistic performance from Esposito might be surprised to see him pop up as Buggin’ Out in the 1989 classic Do The Right Thing.

One of the reasons Esposito’s current string of successes has been so exciting is because he’s been a working actor for a long time who has never truly been given the credit that he deserves. Esposito’s early work ranged from horror classics like The Challenging to mainstream comedy hits like Trading Places, but he got his big break thanks to Spike Lee. Lee cast Esposito in one of the lead roles in his musical dramedy School Daze, and clearly recognized that he was a committed actor that could encapsulate the needed intensity of a moment. Esposito’s role in Do The Right Thing would be critical, as he needed to represent the righteous anger of a character who's constantly fighting for equality.

It goes without saying that Do The Right Thing is one of the greatest movies of all-time, and that its message is more relevant today than it’s ever been. Set in a Brooklyn neighborhood during the hottest day of the year, the film examines the racial tension that emerges over the course of 24 hours. An Italian-American pizzeria owned by Sal (Danny Aiello) and his sons Pino (John Turturro) and Vito (Richard Edson) is a centerpiece for controversy, as Pino can’t help but make racist remarks about their young African-American employee Mookie (Lee). However, Sal’s ownership is called into question by Buggin’ Out, who threatens to boycott the restaurant unless it begins to be representative of its consumers. Buggin’ Out’s challenge to Sal’s privilege is what sets off the wave of conflict in Do The Right Thing, and it’s Esposito’s fiery performance that makes it all the more important to listen to.

RELATED: Giancarlo Esposito on the Original Pop Musical Film ‘Stuck’ and Overcoming the Demons Inside Yourself

Giancarlo Esposito's Buggin' Out Challenges Authority

Do The Right Thing was itself shaking up the racial status quo of American cinema; while Spike Lee was hardly the first prominent Black director, he captured the cultural conversation in a way that was impossible to ignore, as his work attracted fervent audience attention and serious critical acclaim from mainstream critic like Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel. In Do The Right Thing, it’s Buggin’ Out that kicks off this discussion. It’s the site of Sal's “Wall of Fame” of famous Italian-Americans that inspires him to call Sal’s allyship into question. Can he be considered a friend of the Black community if he’s not willing to equally celebrate them? His employment of Mookiee doesn't somehow “redeem” him, as he’s still just a common worker doing a job. Esposito does a great job at showing that despite Buggin’ Out’s aggression, he’s introspective and has spent time thinking about these issues.

While his initial comments to Sal seem impromptu, Esposito indicates that these are the lingering questions that Buggin’ Out has been having for a long time. Sal’s blunt refusal to engage in the conversation is what sets off Buggin Out’s anger; he’s offering an (albeit) invitation to discuss the potential issues that come from having an Italian-American business in a Black community, but Sal doesn’t even think that it’s worth it to hear him out. His impassioned cry to boycott Sal’s is certainly the type of furious, indignant outburst that Espositio would never get to have as Gus or Gideon; he’s allowed to put all of his chips on the table and show a vulnerable side to himself, underscoring why he is such a great actor.

Buggin' Out Plays a Pivotal Role in 'Do the Right Thing's Climax

Image via Universal Pictures

As Lee reaches the powderkeg of the story and shows the surrounding events, arguments, and minor conflicts that contribute to this state of pulsating rage, it's Buggin’ Out who inadvertently thrusts the evening into chaos. After the public debates in which Pino espouses racist comments, Buggin’ Out is even more indignant that Sal needs to offer a token of good faith to the community in order to essentially apologize for his racist son. Esposito does give a hint of Gus’ confidence when he, Radio Raheem (Bill Dunn), and Smiley (Roger Guenveur Smith) enter Sal’s, but his blisteringly angry demand that the wall be changed is one of pure passion. Esposito emphasizes Buggin’ Out’s refusal to be ignored; he’s tired of being silenced, and he’ll force a confrontation if he has to.

Of course, Sal is also seething at this moment and shouts out a racial epithet at Buggin’ Out, which incites the riot, brawl, and chaos that takes up the streets. It’s evident that neither Buggin’ Out or Sal is entirely responsible, as the crowd was simply waiting for someone to say something incendiary to kick off the wave of anger. The point that Lee is making is that within these scenarios, someone like Buggin’ Out is always going to be victimized; it’s no surprise that it’s him that the Police Officer Long (Rick Aiello) and Ponte (Miguel Sandoval) see as the threat. Esposito’s range is on display again as shows the raw anguish of heartbreak when Radio Raheem is killed by the police.

Giancarlo Esposito is among the best actors working today, and it’s impressive to see how much he’s evolved since his early collaborations with Spike Lee. While ‘Mo Better Blues and Malcolm X showed his versatility even more, no one could have predicted that he’d be the cool, calm, and collected titan of evil in many of the most important franchises of the modern day. It’s certainly impressive to see the reputation he has rightfully earned, but it’s impossible to forget his deeply intimate performance in one of the greatest films of all-time.