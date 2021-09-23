Ubisoft has released a new video for its upcoming game Far Cry 6 that features actor Giancarlo Esposito, who stars in the game as the voice and motion capture for the game's antagonist Anton Castillo, as he gives "real" advice as to how you can defeat his character in the game. In Far Cry 6, gamers will play as Dani Rojas, a Yaran native who has lived under Anton's iron fist for decades and was once a former soldier. Players will help build up the resistance using customized weapons and gadgets to combat the armed forces of Castilla.

The first thing mentioned is urban gameplay, specifically the ability to commandeer one of Anton's tanks to use in battle. Esposito 'warns' you, however, that all of the tanks are loaded with explosives, and if you were to take one, it would explode immediately. Next, he discusses two companions you can get in the game, the dog Chorizo and the crocodile Guapo. Both animals can help you a lot in the game, as they are able to distract your enemies and helping you with attacks. You are discouraged from using them, however, as "they also love staying by your side more than anything," and utilizing them too much will increase the odds of them "[growing] tired and [running] away never to return" according to the voice actor.

Esposito also explains the rocket launcher and fuego backpacks. He attempts to discourage you from using the rocket launcher, as it's "a little obvious," and that you're too smart to use such a "simple weapon." He then tries to give you a heads up that the rocket launchers are replaced with squirt guns, and that you should just aim it at your friends as a joke. The next portion of the game that Esposito warns you about is the resolver weapons, or "weapons that are made from trash," as he puts it. He flat out tells you that the weapons "won't work," and mocks you for thinking that a gun you can create that shoots CDs would work against Anton's army. He advises a much better use of the weapons would be to hand them over to the enemy army as a peace offering and that you will be able to defeat them with your fists.

His final warning is about Far Cry 6's transportation options, which include paragliding and horseback riding. Esposito assures you that if you utilize these, they will backfire on you. His natural conclusion is that you should play the game completely on foot, without any weapons, and with Guapo and Chorizo at your side for moral support.

Far Cry 6 is set to launch on October 7, and will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC. You can check out the Real (Not Fake) Gameplay Tips & Tricks video below:

Here's the official synopsis for Far Cry 6:

After barely escaping regime forces, Dani joins Libertad, a ragtag group of guerrilla fighters, to liberate their home from Anton's grip and corrupt regime. Anton plans to forge his paradise using any means necessary - even if it means sacrificing some of his own citizens.

