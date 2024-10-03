It's been a year since The Mandalorian season 3 finished airing on Disney+. While most sights are towards the upcoming Star Wars film, The Mandalorian and Grogu, there is some uncertainty if the TV show version will return anytime soon. According to Giancarlo Esposito, who played Moff Gideon in the show, he believes that The Mandalorian's story will be heading in a new direction once the movie is released.

Culture Slate reported that during his appearance at Dragon Con, Esposito claimed that Disney might have plans to join all the Star Wars characters featured outside the Skywalker Saga into one great project. He also added that all of this would happen post-The Mandalorian and Grogu movie and all their stories would converge at some point. Somewhat similar to what the MCU did.

“as in the MCU…Disney will figure out how to join all of these characters into one really great movie or TV show. That’s my sense of where it will go…Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau have a new vision, continuing on with a Mandalorian movie…My sense is that it’s all going to converge at one point or another and we’re going to have another set of… [a] trilogy, or more, of films.”

At the moment, there haven't been many updates for the upcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu feature. The project was first announced by Disney's CEO, Bob Iger, during an earnings call in 2024. At the moment, two names are attached to the project - Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver. It's still uncertain if other Mandalorian staples will return, including Esposito, as well as the film's release date.

Where Else Has Giancarlo Esposito Starred In?

Esposito started his career in 1968 and has since appeared in multiple projects and has done a lot of voice acting roles. Aside from The Mandalorian, he has appeared in Once Upon A Time, Breaking Bad, The Boys, and most recently, MaXXXine and Megalopolis. He also did voice over roles for popular projects, including Cyberpunk Edgerunners, Ducktales, and Harley Quinn.

Throughout his extensive acting career, Esposito received numerous nominations for his work and won a handful of Awards. He was nominated for numerous "Best Supporting Actor" awards, from places like The Primetime Emmy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Saturn Awards, for his work in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. He also received recognition for his villainous performances in projects like The Mandalorian and the 2021 video game, Far Cry 6.

The Mandalorian and Grogu has yet to announce a release date. But you can watch all of seasons 1-3 of The Mandalorian on Disney+.