The Big Picture Giancarlo Esposito teased his mysterious MCU role as unpredictable, with a new series reportedly in the works.

While ruled out as Professor X, Esposito is still a strong candidate for Doctor Doom, Kang, and more.

Esposito, known for playing villains, may be appearing in the MCU "sooner rather than later".

We still don't know who Giancarlo Esposito is playing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the acclaimed Emmy-nominated actor did share some more details about his mystery character, including that he'll be appearing in an upcoming Marvel television series. While attending the 2024 Phoenix Fan Fusion convention, Esposito dropped a few more hints of what fans can expect to see from him in his inevitable MCU debut. He also further reiterated that the character he's set to play in the MCU is not one that fans are likely expecting:

"The MCU has knocked on my door and it’s a role you won’t predict. It will be teased and there will be a series afterwards."

Giancarlo Esposito first revealed that he'd be joining Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga this past May at CCXP, with him hyping up his character by saying fans will be seeing him "sooner rather than later". With a statement like that, it wouldn't be too much of a stretch to suggest that Esposito's character will be one of the many cameo appearances in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, thus implying he might be playing a character related to the X-Men IP. However, the one character that Esposito said he definitely will not be playing is the one he's been frequently fancasted for, that being the X-Men's pacifist leader, Charles Xavier.

Even with Professor X ruled out as a potential role for Giancarlo Esposito, there is still no shortage of Marvel characters that he could play that still have yet to be introduced into the MCU. It's hardly a secret that Esposito is well-known for playing villains, so this would make him an ideal candidate for a highly anticipated Doctor Doom or as a potential replacement for the recently fired Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. Circling back to the X-Men theme, Esposito has also been frequently fancast as Professor X's best frenemy, Magneto.

Giancarlo Esposito is a Legend in the Television Industry

The idea that Giancarlo Esposito's new Marvel character is reportedly appearing in a new television show is hardly surprising. Being a five-time Emmy nominated actor, Esposito has made an appearance in almost every hit show you can possibly think of. Again, many of these are delightfully vile villain roles, such as Gustavo Fring from Breaking Bad, Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian, and Lex Luthor in Harley Quinn.

Giancarlo Esposito is also expected to return to the violent superhero parody, The Boys, as former Vought CEO Stan Edgar. The Boys is often considered to be a direct satirization of the MCU, so it's something of a full-circle moment that Esposito is now a part of both franchises. The Boys Season 4 flies on Prime Video on June 13th, 2024.

