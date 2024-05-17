Giancarlo Esposito is best known for his role as the chilling Gus Fring in the highly acclaimed Breaking Bad, a role that would, to this day, define his entire career. However, his on-screen prowess has been on display for much longer, with some of his greatest performances long pre-dating the AMC hit. With a career that began in the 1970s, Esposito's more than 50 years on screen have included performances in some of the greatest movies and TV shows ever.

To some extent, Esposito seems to have the Midas touch when it comes to his inclusion in successful series and films, although that shouldn't come as a surprise given the actor has been nominated for five Primetime Emmys. With upcoming movies bound to increase his already impressive filmography, including Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, thoughts drift to just how many world-renowned movies and shows Esposito has graced. These are the best Giancarlo Esposito movies and TV shows, proving that this remarkably versatile actor is a true acting chameleon.

10 'Last Holiday' (2006)

Directed by Wayne Wang

A truly underrated 21st-century comedy, Last Holiday stars Queen Latifah as Georgia Byrd, who quickly jets off on one final vacation after learning she has just three weeks to live. Deciding to speak freely, live lavishly, and make the most of her last days, will a new lease of life truly give Georgia satisfaction?

An uplifting reminder to appreciate the little things in life, Last Holiday is a chucklesome gem at a time when mediocre comedy movies were made far too often. The movie flows neatly towards its impactful climax, making sure to balance its emotional beats with comedic ones. It's further bolstered by a terrific ensemble including the likes of LL Cool J, Timothy Hutton, and, of course, Esposito, who portrays Senator Dillings, one of the business associates attracted to Georgia. With a suave and stylish performance, Esposito raises the quality of this movie simply with his presence.

9 'Once Upon a Time' (2011 - 2018)

Created by Adam Horowitz, Edward Kitsis

Featuring Esposito as fans had never seen him before, Once Upon a Time was a massive hit series for ABC throughout the 2010s. It tells the tale of a troubled young woman who stumbles into a sleepy town in Maine only to discover the people there are fairy tale characters transported into the real world by a curse.

Sometimes, television is allowed to be magical, with the recent trend of hard-hitting emotional gut punches requiring a series like Once Upon a Time to let viewers breathe a sigh of relief. Proving his impressive acting range, Esposito portrays both the Magic Mirror and Sidney Glass in this series, which also features a host of other recognizable faces as it weaves from one sparkling set piece to another, stopping briefly to marvel at a stunning costume and revel in an endearing joke. Nominated for seven Primetime Emmys, including a nod for Mark Isham's incredible score, Once Upon a Time is a series everyone must watch at least once.

8 'The Gentlemen' (2024)

Created by Guy Ritchie

The Gentlemen is Guy Ritchie at his unapologetic best. It tells the tale of Eddie Horniman (Theo James), the second son of a Duke who inherits the family estate instead of his brother, the incompetent Freddie (Daniel Ings). Unbeknownst to Eddie, the estate hides an enormous weed-growing empire, and his new role as Duke of Halstead comes with the responsibility of continuing his late father's criminal legacy.

Brash, bold, and bitingly funny, The Gentlemen features all the aspects fans of Ritchie have come to know and love and scatters them across eight episodes. From a machete-wielding Filipino dealer to a God-fearing Scouse gang leader, The Gentlemen might just feature the most enigmatic set of characters in all of Ritchie's work, including Esposito as Stanley Johnson, a wine-loving billionaire seeking to purchase the estate. Esposito brings his brand of intense stoicism to the role, stealing every scene he's in.

7 'School Daze' (1988)

Directed by Spike Lee

One year before their partnership on Do the Right Thing, Esposito and Spike Lee would combine in School Daze. The movie follows the clashing of ideas between a historically black college and undergraduates in a fraternity and sorority, with one man desperately seeking validation. Based on Lee's own experiences growing up, School Daze explores many of the themes that resonate so soundly throughout his filmography, from racial bias to class warfare and political activism.

Alongside Lee himself in the cast are both Esposito and Laurence Fishburne, credited as Larry in one of many breakout performances by black actors in a Lee movie. Esposito, then 30 years old, shines in one of his earliest roles, proving that his talent has been clear to see from a young age. Shot on a measly budget of $6 million, School Daze may struggle compared to some of Lee's later work, but a stellar cast and intricate exploration of topical themes make it one of his most underrated works.

6 'The Usual Suspects' (1995)

Directed by Bryan Singer

Featuring one of cinema's greatest twist endings, The Usual Suspects is told during the interrogation of a con man as detectives try to piece together what happened at a massacre in the Port of Los Angeles. The story follows the arrest of five criminals for a truck hijack, although none can be charged. With revenge in their sights, criminal mastermind Keyser Söze gets involved, and his identity is the mystery at the heart of the film. An integral addition to the movie, Esposito's Detective Jack Baer is the FBI Special Agent who conducts the interview, giving a detailed and believable portrayal of a high-end professional.

The Usual Suspects weaves a web of deceit and danger, thrilling audiences with a central mystery that, as the credits roll, defies belief. As thrilling as they come, the film ebbs and flows between puzzle pieces, begging its audience to put the picture together, only to pull the rug from beneath their feet at the very last moment. Stylish and gripping, the greatest trick the Devil ever pulled is convincing the world that it is okay to have not seen this movie.

5 'The Mandalorian' (2019 - Present)

Created by Jon Favreau

Given the Star Wars franchise's recent run of poor critical reception, the introduction of The Mandalorian back in 2019 was a welcome addition enjoyed by both critics and viewers. Set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, the series follows the titular lone bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) as he travels the universe trying to protect the vulnerable Grogu from evil Imperial forces.

A winner of an eye-watering 15 Primetime Emmys, The Mandalorian is both a gripping tale and an aesthetic delight, with a big budget that would have felt impossible for a TV show just ten years ago. Esposito simply commands the screen, with his powerful aura radiating through his performance as Moff Gideon. Interestingly, Esposito was actually recruited especially for this role by the show's creator, Jon Favreau. Beyond its thrilling Western-inspired action set pieces and dedication to the Star Wars canon, The Mandalorian is also neatly funny, with smart comedic moments allowing for a breath of fresh air between the show's most tense scenes.

4 'The Boys' (2019 - Present)

Created by Eric Kripke

One of Prime Video's most successful series, The Boys is set in a world where superheroes are celebrities; as such, their reputations are handled by PR teams, with every superhero working for Vought International. After Hughie Campbell's (Jack Quaid) girlfriend is killed in a freak accident involving a superhero, he accidentally stumbles across the titular group, vigilantes hell-bent on exposing the superheroes as the corrupt elitists they are.

A frightening depiction of our modern world and its current culture of celebrity, The Boys is both thought-provoking and entertaining, with Karl Urban's Billy Butcher one of modern TV's best-loved characters. On the flip side is Antony Starr's Homelander, a performance so blood-boiling it can already go down as one of the best villains ever put on the small screen. Joining them is Esposito, who turns in another typically brooding and intimidating performance as Stan Edgar, the series' overarching antagonist.

3 'Better Call Saul' (2015 - 2022)

Created by Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould

By taking one of Breaking Bad's most beloved characters and detailing the events that led to his fateful first meeting with Walter White, Better Call Saul instantly cemented itself as a modern television classic. Bob Odenkirk's Jimmy McGill, later known as Saul Goodman, was already a beautifully nuanced spectrum of human emotion throughout Breaking Bad, with the ups and downs of his professional and personal life showcasing even more of his carefully crafted intricacies.

Every episode of Better Call Saul oozes the grit and tension made famous in Breaking Bad. Odenkirk shines alongside some of the original series' best characters, including Esposito's Gus Fring, who never misses a single beat with his chilling and clinical performance. Seasons 1 through 3 of Better Call Saul have stellar ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, with the final three all receiving 99%, proving it has aged like fine wine.

2 'Do the Right Thing' (1989)

Directed by Spike Lee

Spike Lee's magnum opus and one of the most pivotal movies of all time, Do the Right Thing follows a Brooklyn neighborhood on one searing hot day in summer. Rising temperatures are accompanied by rising racial tensions in a community divided by skin color, with the day edging ever closer to carnage and chaos.

Esposito is a breath of fresh, politically charged air in Do the Right Thing, with his performance as Buggin Out one of the highlights of this masterful movie. Nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor at the 1990 Oscars, Do the Right Thing's legacy has only grown since, with the movie today ranked among the best from the latter 20th century. So influential is its tale of the fight against discrimination, punctuated poignantly by Public Enemy's "Fight the Power," that Sight and Sound magazine named it the 24th greatest film of all time in 2022.

1 'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013)

Created by Vince Gilligan

Simply put, Breaking Bad is one of the greatest shows of all time. It stars Bryan Cranston as Walter White, a chemistry teacher who finds out he has terminal cancer. Throwing caution to the wind, he joins ex-student Jesse (Aaron Paul) in a meth business to create funds for his family after he's passed.

Gus Fring is Esposito's most famous role for a reason, with the actor going toe-to-toe with some of the very best in every scene and always exuding his Machiavellian genius. A gorgeous tale of the slow spiraling of one man into an almost unrecognizable person, Breaking Bad touches on the innate fear that life is simply passing by, reminding audiences of the dangers of freefalling from safety. Alongside Paul and White's stellar lead performances, the likes of Odenkirk, Dean Morris, and many more prove that the best shows are the sum of their parts, with this ensemble perhaps modern television's best.

