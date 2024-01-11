The Big Picture Giancarlo Esposito returns to AMC in new crime miniseries Parish, seeking forgiveness for his sins.

Esposito stars as Gracian "Gray" Parish, a devoted family man turned getaway driver out for revenge.

The star-studded cast includes Paula Malcolmson, Arica Himmel, Skeet Ulrich, and Bradley Whitford.

His days as Gus Fring on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul may be over, but Giancarlo Esposito is back to make more mayhem on AMC in a new trailer for the upcoming crime miniseries Parish. In the new teaser, a weary, blood-spattered Esposito seeks forgiveness from a priest for his sins. As the teaser plays out, we get a taste of those sins, cutting between his confession, his shattered family, a journey into an underworld of late-night deals and fiery explosions in scrapyards, and a dangerous, high-speed chase through the streets of New Orleans.

In the six-episode miniseries, Esposito stars as Gracian "Gray" Parish, a devoted family man and the owner of a successful luxury car service who seems to have left his shady criminal past as a getaway driver in his rearview mirror. When his son is brutally murdered and his business goes under, however, Parish gets back behind the wheel to take on a deadly crime syndicate; the results won't be pretty. Parish is based on The Driver, a 2014 Manchester-set BBC series that starred David Morrissey; Morrissey will produce Parish, as will The Driver creators Danny Brocklehurst and Jim Poyser. Parish will premiere on AMC this spring; an exact release date has not yet been announced.

Who Stars in 'Parish'?



Besides Esposito, who also executive produces, Parish will star Paula Malcolmson (Deadwood) as Rose, Parish's wife; Arica Himmel (Black-ish) as their daughter, Makayla; Zackary Momoh (The Nevers) as a Zimbabwean gangster known only as The Horse; Bonnie Mbuli (Invictus) and Ivan Mbakop (Hawkeye) as the Horse's siblings, Shamiso and Zenso; Skeet Ulrich (Scream) as Colin, an old acquaintance of Gray's; and Dax Rey (Chicago Fire) as the Horse's son Luke. Bradley Whitford (Get Out) will recur on the series as Anton, the Horse's criminal rival; Amanda Brugel (Infinity Pool) will guest-star as Sister Anne, a mysterious woman from Gray's past.

Esposito's role as Gus Fring established him as one of the quintessential villains of modern TV and film. He has since gone on to star on The Mandalorian as the nefarious Moff Gideon, and on Netflix's choose-your-own-airing-order crime miniseries Kaleidoscope. He can next be seen in a variety of upcoming projects, including Francis Ford Coppola's long-gestating dystopian epic Megalopolis, the horror film Abigail, and MaXXXine, the concluding film of Ti West's X trilogy.

Parish premieres on AMC this spring. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new teaser for Parish below.