The Big Picture Giancarlo Esposito once considered arranging his own murder to secure his children's financial future before hitting it big with Breaking Bad.

Breaking Bad not only revived Esposito's career but also solidified his status as a Hollywood force to be reckoned with.

Esposito currently stars in Parish, The Mandalorian, and The Gentlemen.

In a jaw-dropping chat on SiriusXM’s Jim & Sam show, Giancarlo Esposito spilled the beans on his life's darkest days before he hit the jackpot with AMC's Breaking Bad. Now promoting his latest work in AMC's drama series Parish, Esposito has been opening up on his financial nightmares back in 2008 — just before he became Walter White's worst nightmare as the impeccably ruthless Gus Fring. As Esposito explained, things were so tough that he considered a plot twist that could rival any Breaking Bad episode: having himself offed to secure his children’s financial future via life insurance.

Before Gus Fring became synonymous with cold, calculated villainy, Esposito was dodging financial bullets, couldn't even afford the cheapest meal at Los Pollos Hermanos, and was considering a move that might remind you of a certain Mexican in a wheelchair — although thankfully things never got as bad as needing Hector Salamanca to ring his little bell to end things. He said:

"My way out in my brain was…’Hey, do you get life insurance if someone commits suicide? Do they get the bread?’ My wife had no idea why I was asking this stuff. I started scheming. If I got somebody to knock me off, death by misadventure, [my kids] would get the insurance. I had four kids. I wanted them to have a life. It was a hard moment in time. I literally thought of self-annihilation so they could survive. That’s how low I was."

Giancarlo Esposito Decided Against Making a Dark Decision

The dark confession could easily be a subplot from the show itself — just replace the wheelchair and bell with some dramatic desert showdown vibes. “That was the first inkling that there was a way out, but I wouldn’t be here to be available to my kids," Esposito added, sharing more of his real-life plans that thankfully never came to fruition. Deciding against going down that dark road, he realized the butterfly effect of trauma for all those involved would be like the aftermath of a bad batch of blue meth — lingering and toxic.

“Then I started to think that’s not viable because the pain I would cause them would be lifelong, and there’d be lifelong trauma that would just extend the generational trauma I’m trying to move away from. The light at the end of the tunnel was Breaking Bad.”

Thankfully, Esposito's fortunes turned around with the help of Breaking Bad, not only reviving his career but also marking him as a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. His portrayal of Gus Fring didn't just end with Breaking Bad; he brought the same chilling charisma to Better Call Saul, stretching his tenure as the drug lord for a total of 60 episodes across both series. Esposito can be seen on Parish on AMC, while he has also recently appeared in the likes of The Mandalorian on Disney+ and The Gentlemen on Netflix.

You can see the full interview with Giancarlo Esposito above. You can stream Breaking Bad on Netflix.

