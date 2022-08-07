The MCU is quickly expanding with new shows like Ms. Marvel and films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness being major hits for Marvel Studios. At San Diego Comic-Con last month, fans got more information about the future of Phase 4, 5, and 6 now dubbed "The Multiverse Saga". One of the more notable films is Fantastic Four, but there are eight spots to fill in Phase 6. While we still don’t know who will be in the new adaptation of Marvel’s first family or what the other eight projects will be alongside the next two Avengers films, iconic actor Giancarlo Esposito may have just thrown his hat into the ring for a spot in the MCU.

According to AV Club, Esposito revealed that he’s “been in a room and talked” about joining the MCU during an appearance at TJH Superhero Car Show & Comic Con in San Antonio, Texas this weekend. He didn’t specify what part he was in talks for but did acknowledge people wanting him to play villains like Magneto and Doctor Doom. However, the actor said he would prefer a more heroic role like Professor X if he had his way.

Esposito has made a career out of playing villains; he famously portrayed Gus Fring in Breaking Bad, Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian, and Antón Castillo in the game Far Cry 6. As a result, it’s understandable why Esposito would rather play a hero in the MCU. The actor can play one heck of a villain, however, keeping things fresh is key for any actor’s prolonged success. Esposito can kill any role he’s given, particularly Doctor Doom would be an exciting prospect, but he would be an amazing choice for Professor X nevertheless. Like Patrick Stewart, who recently made his MCU debut in Multiverse of Madness, Esposito has that weighty screen presence and gravitas that is needed when playing this complex mutant.

With Multiverse of Madness and Ms. Marvel slowly introducing the concept of Mutants into the MCU, it would make sense that Esposito would be in talks for a role in the studio’s version of the X-Men. It will be very interesting to see what team Esposito does end up on, X-Men or Fantastic Four, if the actor indeed gets cast; also, what side he will be on, hero or villain. Whatever the case may be, fans are sure to find out soon if Esposito will be in the MCU as Disney’s D23 is just one month away. Marvel is going to have a major presence at the event and will surely have some mind-blowing announcements in tow.

While we wait to see if Esposito will be Professor X, Magneto, Doctor Doom, or even in the MCU at all, you can catch up on everything Marvel on Disney+ now.

