Giancarlo Esposito on ‘The Boys’ Season 2 and Wielding His Darksaber in ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2

With Amazon’s fantastic series The Boys returning for Season 2 on September 4, I recently landed an exclusive video interview with Giancarlo Esposito. As you might recall from the season finale, Esposito was revealed to be Stan Edgar, the CEO of Vought International, and his role has definitely been expanded in the second season.

During the interview, Esposito revealed how showrunner Eric Kripke cast him in the series, what he knew about his character arc when he signed on, sharing some memorable scenes with Homelander (Antony Starr) in the second season, how the series deals with many real world issues, and more. In addition, during the last few minutes of the interview, he talked about getting to work on The Mandalorian with Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, what drew him to Star Wars, how he did all his own stunts in The Mandalorian Season 2, why he had to be very careful when wielding his Darksaber, and what it’s really like on set filming with a lightsaber.

Check out what he had to say in the player below and further down the page is exactly what we talked about.

Finally, if you have never seen an episode of The Boys, trust me, you have never seen a show like it and you’ll be constantly picking your jaw off the floor while watching any episode. The series, based on the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, takes place in a world just like ours, except superheroes are real, and features an excellent cast including Karl Urban, Karen Fukuhara, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Jack Quaid, Anthony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jesse T. Usher, and Chance Crawford. For more on The Boys Season 2, you can read Liz’s glowing review and here’s what Eric Kripke told me about Season 3.

Giancarlo Esposito: