If you want to take a look at all the movies classifiable as giant monster films, there are some real heavy hitters that rank among the most groundbreaking works of fantasy/sci-fi in cinema history. There's 1925’s The Lost World, 1933’s King Kong, and 1954’s Godzilla, for starters, alongside some more recent kaiju movies that found some level of critical success, including the 1990s Gamera trilogy and 2013’s Pacific Rim.

That overview shows that giant monster movies have been around for a while, and that’s a factor in making certain films in the genre kind of overlooked, or otherwise underappreciated. What follows is a rundown of some of the mo