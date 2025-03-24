There’s a good chance that if you're into science fiction, horror, or adventure movies, you’ve seen a handful of giant monster films in your time. Big monsters threatening comparatively tiny humans and/or causing destruction? That’s something that seems timelessly appealing to watch on screen, because there are giant monster movies released as far back as the silent era.

What follows is an attempt to run through some of the most important and influential giant monster movies of all time, encompassing about a century’s worth and going through them all in order of release. The emphasis here does have to be on the “giant” part, so that’s the reason why Jaws or any of the Frankenstein movies aren’t here. If you count those monsters as giant enough, then, sure, but this ranking intends to focus on those that are building-sized, or large dinosaurs at a minimum. Speaking of dinosaurs…

10 'The Lost World' (1925)

Directed by Harry O. Hoyt

Image via First National Pictures

The Lost World (not to be mixed up with an over-hated sequel directed by Steven Spielberg) is arguably where the giant monster movie, as it’s understood nowadays, took shape and was defined. The structure here has been borrowed or riffed on throughout countless other giant monster movies. The Lost World introduces some human characters, sends them on a journey, the danger is increased with every set piece, and then things conclude with a monster’s rampage through a populated area.

It's wild to see a movie with such recognizable elements now being a century old, but The Lost World was something of a trailblazer. Not everything holds up perfectly, concerning the film’s content and special effects (the latter of which differs in quality from scene to scene), but the influence this film had on an entire sub-genre of movies can’t be denied.