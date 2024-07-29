Giant monster (or kaiju) movies never seem to go out of style, simply because every generation of filmgoers seems to find the idea of big monsters, special effects, and scenes of intense destruction cool. It’s fun to watch the older ones while it’s similarly entertaining to marvel at what the newer ones are capable of showing, with such movies varying in tone, from being goofy escapism to somber disaster films.

There are a handful of giant monster movies that are arguably perfect, and a decent number more that are at least pretty close to being masterful. The following titles fit into one of these camps, being either fantastic from start to finish or near-perfect, and are easy to recommend to both passionate kaiju fans and more casual viewers alike.

10 'Godzilla: Final Wars' (2004)

Director: Ryûhei Kitamura

To get a hot take out of the way first, yes, Godzilla: Final Wars is pretty much perfect for what it is, even if some people aren’t huge fans of what it’s trying to do in the first place. It is one of the silliest kaiju movies ever made, and probably the most over-the-top, serving as a 50-year-anniversary celebration of Godzilla and telling a ridiculously simple story that sees the monster having a series of rematches with old foes.

Godzilla: Final Wars is a movie that’s self-aware enough to know how silly it is, but there’s also a sincerity toward Godzilla as a series, making it a well-earned and highly entertaining celebration of the iconic monster. Also, it’s hard not to celebrate a movie that sees an overpowered version of Godzilla fight the less-popular take on the character from the 1998 American film, the former absolutely decimating the latter in “combat.”

Godzilla: Final Wars (2004) Director Ryuhei Kitamura Release Date December 4, 2004 Runtime 125 minutes

9 'Gamera 2: Attack of Legion' (1996)

Director: Shusuke Kaneko

1995 saw the release of Gamera: Guardian of the Universe, which was arguably the first movie to properly do the character of Gamera justice, or at least showcase the purported Godzilla rip-off in a way that rivaled films from that more well-known kaiju series. That film kicked off a trilogy that then had two even better films, the second overall, Gamera 2: Attack of Legion, coming out in 1996.

Building on the first movie, Gamera 2: Attack of Legion is about an alien threat too powerful for humanity to contain, leading to Gamera once more being the planet’s only hope. It focuses on monster action far more than most kaiju movies, and sets up some interesting threads that are further explored in an even better third installment to this 1990s Gamera trilogy (so, more on that in a bit).

Gamera 2: Attack of Legion A strange meteor lands in Japan and unleashes hundreds of insect-like "Legion" creatures bent on colonizing the Earth. When the military fails to control the situation, Gamera shows up to deal with the ever-evolving space adversary. However the battle may result in Gamera losing his bond with both Asagi and humanity. Director Shusuke Kaneko

8 'The Super Inframan' (1975)

Director: Hua Shan

The Super Inframan can be placed in the same camp as Godzilla: Final Wars tonally, as it features a wild blend of genres and a very simple story that’s both stupid and kind of endearing. Put simply, it’s an underappreciated sci-fi flick that’s also a martial arts movie, and then also qualifies as something of a superhero movie while, furthermore, being a creature feature.

The titular Inframan is a man given great powers to battle numerous foes looking to conquer Earth, with The Super Inframan being just about non-stop in terms of action, once the minimal setup required is complete. Some monsters are giant, and thankfully, Inframan can also grow in size. So, while there aren’t as many giant monster sequences as more traditional kaiju movies, those bigger ones do play a role, while the fight scenes with less gigantic monsters still prove just as entertaining.

7 'Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack' (2001)

Director: Shusuke Kaneko