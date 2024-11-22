Giant monsters have been a part of movies for almost as long as cinema as an art form has been around. People like to see creatures of staggering size stomp around, destroying cities and/or fighting other big monsters, and such sights are the main reason to enjoy kaiju movies. Films that focus on giant monsters like Godzilla, Gamera, or King Kong can be considered titles within the kaiju genre.

Yet a movie doesn’t have to focus on giant monsters exclusively to feature giant monsters, and the following creatures – and their movies – represent this well. None are easy to define as kaiju movies necessarily, but all feature big monsters and/or have scenes that scratch the same itch kaiju cinema might, and could well reference kaiju movies of old, too.

10 'The Suicide Squad' (2021)

Starro

The Suicide Squad is already more genre-blending than most superhero movies, and then near the end, it has the guts to throw a giant monster into the mix… and it works oddly well. Until Starro turns up, The Suicide Squad is a superior do-over of 2016’s Suicide Squad, and functions as a violent action movie, an effective dark comedy, and a heightened superhero romp all at once.

As for Starro, it’s a giant alien creature that looks roughly like a starfish, only it towers above buildings in a way that’s far from reminiscent of traditional starfish. If Starro was in the movie more, maybe The Suicide Squad would classify as a kaiju film in part, but the sudden appearance in the final act does mean there’s ultimately just a sprinkling of kaiju sensibilities added to The Suicide Squad, and that’s all it ends up needing, really.

9 'Turning Red' (2022)

Ming

Like The Suicide Squad, Turning Red has a little by way of kaiju movie energy right near its conclusion (they're otherwise entirely different films, it hopefully goes without saying). Essentially, Turning Red concerns a young girl whose life is altered when she finds that she turns into a gigantic red panda whenever she has a strong emotion, and she soon learns this is something that happens to all women in her family.

Near the film’s end, her mother also transforms into a red panda, only she’s a truly gigantic one that is basically the size of a monster you'd expect to see stomp around a city in a kaiju film. It’s unexpected, but welcome to see Turning Red go off in such a direction, and even if the movie overall isn't quite top-tier Pixar, it’s probably one of the better films from the studio released in the last five to 10 years.

8 'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug' (2013)

Smaug