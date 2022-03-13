It was also announced that Drafthouse Films will have acquired the films 'NR. 10' and 'Masking Threshold'.

Giant Pictures is the new owner of Drafthouse Films. The company has announced the acquisition of the film label, along with Drafthouse Film's acquisition of two films.

Drafthouse Films began in 2010 and was originally the distribution arm of Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas before being spun-off. The film label focuses on releasing what it describes as "provocative, visionary, and artfully unusual" films from around the world. Releases from the label include 2011's Bullhead, 2013's Borgman, and 2015's The Invitation. Drafthouse Films began working with Giant Pictures in 2021, with Giant Pictures selling their films to streaming services such as Hulu, Tubi, and AMC's Shudder.

Nick Savva will be the new CEO of Drafthouse Films. "Giant Pictures' investment enables Drafthouse Films to continue releasing the provocative, visionary, and artfully unusual genre films from around the world that have always defined the Drafthouse brand," said Savva. "At the same time, this acquisition gives Giant new theatrical releasing capabilities which complement our existing digital distribution and streaming technology businesses." Tim League will be the Chairman of Drafthouse Films. League is also the founder of Alamao Drafthouse. "Our label has always been about finding and supporting immensely talented genre filmmakers from around the world," said League. "I'm thrilled to be working with Nick and the team at Giant Pictures to carry on that vision." Giant Pictures will also work with Alamo Drafthouse on Fantastic Fest and Alamo On Demand.

It was also announced that Drafthouse Films had acquired two new films. One of them is NR. 10, directed by Alex Van Warmerdam. Warmerdam's previous work includes 2015's Schneider vs. Bax, Borgman, and 2009's The Last Days of Emma Blank. A synopsis for the film can be read below:

"Found alone in the German woods as a four year old boy, Gunter is brought in by a foster family and grows up to lead a relatively normal life. But when a stranger triggers a buried memory from his past, Gunter starts to wonder about his mysterious origins."

The other film recently acquired is Masking Threshold, directed by Johannes Grenzfurthner. Grenzfurthner's previous directing work includes 2018's Glossary of Broken Dreams, 2016's Traceroute, and 2014's The Gstetten Saga: The Rise of Echsenfriedl. A synopsis for the film can be read below:

"Conducting a series of experiments in his makeshift home-lab, a skeptic IT worker tries to cure his harrowing hearing impairment. But where will his research lead him?"

NR. 10 and Masking Threshold will be released theatrically this spring in Alamo Drafthouse theaters.

