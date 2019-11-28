Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Building a Home Theater on a Budget & Recs for Movie Lovers

0

With the advent of streaming and the costs of movie theaters rising, it’s no secret that many are consuming most of their entertainment from their own home. And while we at Collider are huge advocates for seeing films in actual movie theaters, we also understand the budget restraints—which is why this year’s holiday gift guide is angled towards assembling everything you need to watch films and TV shows from your own home, on a budget, without sacrificing quality.

We’ve got a number of deals on televisions and soundbars highlighted, which go a long way towards immersing you in everything from Star Wars to The Irishman. We’ve also got some gift ideas for the cinephile in your life, from books to games to glorious box sets. And finally, we run down the existing bundles and deals for the most popular streaming services like Disney+, to put that home theater to good use. Let’s get shoppin’.