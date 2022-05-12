Disney’s Onyx Collective has ordered a limited docuseries, Gigante, that will cover the political and cultural impact of Sabado Gigante. Gigante will feature an interview with television host Don Francisco, also known as Mario Kreutzberger, and never-before-seen footage from his personal archives. The series is expected to be four parts total.

Sabado Gigante is the longest-running variety series in world history. The Chilean variety show brought an eclectic mix of human-interest stories, contests, and live entertainment to television. It bridged the gap between English and Spanish-speaking countries as it aired on the Spanish International Network and brought Latin American immigrants together to form an alliance with the mission to make a place for themselves in the United States. The three-hour program aired every Saturday, rarely pre-recorded, and without any reruns. In 2015, the show ended after 53 years with its final episode airing live in Chile, Mexico, and the United States.

Kreutzberger, a Chilean native, created and starred in Sabado Gigante. He used his wit and humor to unify cultures as he traveled to various parts of the world for the show. His work earned him many awards over the years, including an Emmy Award and the Papal Benemerenti Medal from Pope Juan Pablo II.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez to Executive Produce Limited Series Based on 'Cinderella'

Kreutzberger spoke about being involved in the docuseries, stating:

I’m at a time in my life where it is more interesting looking backward. Where I have the full perspective of not only my 60 years as a professional but also where I’m able to fully analyze Don Francisco and ‘Sabado Gigante’’s record-breaking run and what it meant to so many people. I’m beyond happy to have the opportunity to tell the story with this amazing team and thankful to Onyx for helping us bring our show to a brand new audience.

Gigante will be produced by Foton Pictures and Trojan Horse, with the team behind Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado leading the production. It will be streamed exclusively on Hulu in the United States, Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ everywhere else.

Kareem Tabsch will serve as executive producer and director of the project with Alex Fumero, who will serve as executive producer and showrunner from Trojan Horse. Foton Pictures representatives, Ilan Numhauser, Ari Taboada, and Carlos Enrique Cuscó will also serve as executive producers.

Tabsch summed up the series and the impact of Sabado Gigante, saying:

Hispanics. Latinos. Latinx. Whatever you may call us or whatever we may call ourselves, so few people understand who we are and where we came from — including us. ‘Gigante’ is the definitive Latino origin story told through the lens of ‘Sabado Gigante,’ one of the most beloved programs in the Spanish-speaking world and a staple in all our homes. The series will tell how a Chilean Jewish immigrant in Miami managed to shape the way that millions of other immigrants from dozens of nationalities across the Western Hemisphere identified themselves, bringing us all closer together and forever changing the face of the United States and Latin America in the process.

This documentary will teach an interesting piece of television history and will be a fascinating watch for those both familiar and not so familiar with the show. The impact of international entertainment cannot be understated, so Gigante will be a definite must-watch.

There is currently no release date or release window for Gigante.

'Bullet Train': Trailer, Plot, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far About the Brad Pitt Ensemble Action Flick

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Lacy Long (235 Articles Published) Lacy is a psychology graduate measuring her life with coffee spoons and time spent playing video games. More From Lacy Long

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe