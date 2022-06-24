Roadside Attractions now has the rights to Free Turn’s Gigi & Nate, according to Variety. The production company was founded in 2000 and is best known for drama films like Judy, Manchester by the Sea, and Amazing Grace.

Gigi & Nate is a drama film based on a true story and features a main character who is made quadriplegic after an almost fatal illness. With the unlikely help of an adorable and talented capuchin monkey as his service animal, Nate begins again while adjusting to life with his new disability.

The film’s director and producer is the BAFTA-winning director, Nick Hamm, known for Driven. Other producers include Piers Tempest from Tempo Productions and René Besson. The executive producer of the film is Marie-Christine Jaeger-Firmenich alongside Free Turn Films’ Jon Hamm and Axis Studios’ Nick Drew. Emmy-nominee David Hudgins wrote the script.

Image via Free Turn

The film features the acting talents of Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden (Mystic River, Pollock), Charlie Rowe (Rocketman), Jim Belushi (Red Heat, According to Jim), Oscar-nominee Diane Ladd (Rambling Rose), Josephine Langford (After), Zoe Colletti (Annie), Hannah Riley (Paper Towns), Sasha Compère (Single Drunk Female), Olly Sholotan (Bel-Air), Emilio Garcia-Sanchez (The Society), and Mishel Prada (Riverdale).

The film’s main character, Nate, is played by Rowe who’s had featured roles in miniseries Neverland, Vanity Fair, and Angelyne. He’s also been in films such as The Golden Compass and Never Let Me Go. It will be interesting to see how he brings the character of Nate to life in this film along with Allie, the adorable capuchin monkey — a co-star who will definitely steal the show.

Speaking with Variety, Hamm spoke about the themes found in Gigi & Nate, stating:

"Gigi & Nate is a unique, stranger than fiction story that highlights the truths we see every day, the sacrifices we make to support our loved ones, the emotional bond between human and animal that transforms our lives, and how either, but particularly both, give us the strength to persevere."

Another statement from Co-Presidents of Roadside, Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff, touched on the use of animals in media and how it translates in Gigi & Nate, saying, "it’s no secret that animals have extraordinary lessons to teach us. Gigi teaches Nate resilience – something we all need right now and why we’re so excited to bring this film to audiences."

If you love films that tell dramatic stories of hope where complex characters overcome obstacles with the help of friends, family, and sometimes even adorable monkeys named Gigi, then Gigi and Nate is right up your alley.