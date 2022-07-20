Roadside Attraction’s hopeful drama Gigi & Nate has released a new trailer. The film based on true events follows 18-year-old Nate Gibson whose life is turned upside down after he suffers a near-fatal illness and is left a quadriplegic. A year after the unfortunate events, his mother gets him an unusual service animal, Gigi, a monkey. The over two-minute clip sees Nate and Gigi’s first meeting interspersed with moments of their bonding, while the world frowns upon the atypical duo. The film looks fresh and hopeful with a dash of Nate’s courage when Gigi is finally being taken away.

Gigi & Nate stars Rocketman fame, Charlie Rowe, as Nate and marks the debut of Allie, an adorable capuchin monkey as Gigi. The movie also stars Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden, Jim Belushi, Oscar-nominee Diane Ladd, alongside Josephine Langford (After), Zoe Colletti (Annie), Hannah Riley (Paper Towns), and Sasha Compère (Single Drunk Female) among others.

The film is directed and produced by BAFTA-winning British director Nick Hamm (Driven) with a script by Emmy-nominee David Hudgins. “Gigi & Nate is a unique, stranger than fiction story that highlights the truths we see every day, the sacrifices we make to support our loved ones, the emotional bond between human and animal that transforms our lives, and how either, but particularly both, give us the strength to persevere,” the director previously said in an official statement.

Production company Roadside Attraction which released award-winning films like Manchester by the Sea, The Peanut Butter Falcon, and Judy, has acquired the distribution rights. Co-Presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff said, “It’s no secret that animals have extraordinary lessons to teach us. Gigi teaches Nate resilience – something we all need right now and why we’re so excited to bring this film to audiences.”

Producing alongside Hamm are Piers Tempest of Tempo Productions and René Besson. Executive producing are Marie-Christine Jaeger-Firmenich, Jon Hamm of Free Turn Films, and Nick Drew of Axis Studios. Composer Paul Leonard-Morgan provides the original score while Mary Ramos serves as the music supervisor. The film is shot by cinematographer Elliot Davis.

Gigi & Nate hits theaters on September 2, meanwhile, find the new trailer and synopsis below: