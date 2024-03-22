The Big Picture Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire continues the story from the legacy sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife with familiar faces from the original.

Director Gil Kenan leads the new film, building on his experience with fantastical themes.

Kenan's film Monster House remains a timeless animated movie, blending horror, comedy, and tragedy effectively.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire marks the continuation of the franchise from the 2021 legacy sequel, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Set over 30 years after the original Ghostbusters, which was directed by Ivan Reitman, the new film finds Egon Spengler's family making the move from Oklahoma to New York City and working together with the original Ghostbusters to protect the Big Apple from becoming the "Big Snowflake." The cast includes McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd, and Carrie Coon, plus original Ghostbusters Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Bill Murray.

The new film also represents a passing of the torch from Afterlife director (and Ivan Reitman's son) Jason Reitman to Frozen Empire director Gil Kenan. Although, truthfully, it's really just a changing of roles within the team, as Kenan and Reitman together wrote the scripts for both Afterlife and Frozen Empire. And while Kenan doesn't have family ties to the franchise like Reitman, his 2006 directorial debut, the animated film Monster House, does seem to serve as an appropriate on-ramp to the Ghostbusters franchise. Kenan is certainly no stranger to specters, hauntings, and other strange goings-on.

Monster House Three teens discover that their neighbor's house is really a living, breathing, scary monster. Release Date June 30, 2006 Director Gil Kenan Cast Ryan Newman , Steve Buscemi , Mitchel Musso , Catherine O'Hara Fred Willard , Sam Lerner Runtime 96 Main Genre Animation

'Monster House' Started Out as a Script Co-Written by Dan Harmon

So what brought Monster House, a film about three kids investigating a haunted house that might itself be a literal monster, to life? Well, Gil Kenan got his hands on a screenplay written by Rob Scrab and Dan Harmon. Yes, that's the same Dan Harmon who would become known for hit series such as Community and Rick and Morty. However, before those acclaimed series, he co-wrote the original screenplay that would come to be Monster House. Kenan was sent the screenplay and decided to pitch it ImageMovers, a production company founded by Robert Zemeckis. However, it was Kenan’s decision to make the house possessed by a soul, creating the backstory of Constance Nebbercracker, who would be voiced by Kathleen Turner. He brought in Pamela Pettler, who also penned the script for Corpse Bride, to help with rewrites while trying to maintain the character and tone Harmon and Scrab had created.

In a letter to a fan scared by Monster House, Harmon revealed that the final version of Monster House skewed significantly from what he had originally written, and that he ended up none too happy with the final product. Still, Harmon received a writing credit for the finished film. (Interesting, it's worth noting that Harmon credits Back to the Future as the inspiration for Rick and Morty, and one of the executive producers of Monster House is none other than Robert Zemeckis himself. Talk about a full-circle moment!)

The Influences of Robert Zemeckis and Steven Spielberg Are Evident in 'Monster House'

For his first film, Gil Kenan was fortunate to have the backing of two powerful Hollywood legends as his executive producers: Robert Zemeckis and Steven Spielberg. As you watch Monster House, it’s hard to miss their influence on the animated movie. From Zemeckis, there’s an obvious connection to the style of animation being used. Like The Polar Express, which was released two years prior, Monster House utilizes motion-capture animation. What makes it stand out from The Polar Express, and keeps it out of the uncanny valley, is the slightly exaggerated features of the characters. Take a look at the protagonist of the movie, DJ (Mitchel Musso). His ears are slightly large, and his face is diamond-shaped with a more pointed chin. On paper, these facial features are believable, yet the way it was animated keeps DJ from crossing the threshold into unsettling. It also helps that the titular Monster House is animated in an expressive way that anchors the supernatural nature of the movie.

Spielberg’s influence can be found more in the plot of Monster House itself. It focuses a young trio — two preteen boys, DJ and Chowder (Sam Lerner), who are seen as uncool outsiders and who eventually team up with Jenny (Spencer Locke), a precocious preteen girl, after they fall victim to attacks by the sentient house across the street. These preteens aren’t taken seriously by any of the authority figures in their lives — not DJ’s parents, voiced by Catherine O’Hara and Fred Willard; not DJ’s babysitter Zee (Maggie Gyllenhaal); and especially not police officers Landers (Kevin James) and Lister (Nick Cannon). Thanks to DJ’s obsession with the strange occurrences across the street, he takes it upon himself to figure out how to defeat the house that terrorizes anyone who steps onto its lawn.

‘Monster House’ Remains an Underrated Yet Timeless Animated Movie

Even though Dan Harmon didn’t include a ghost and her backstory in his initial screenplay, the addition of it in the final product gives Monster House a tragedy in the form of Mr. Nebbercracker (Steve Buscemi). We learn that Nebbercracker fell in love with Constance, who was ridiculed as part of a circus freak show. He set her free in order to make a life with her, but her trauma from being laughed at by teens sent her into a fury, which led to her accidental death. For nearly 45 years, Constance threatened to terrorize anyone who stepped on their property until Nebbercracker would come out and chase others away. Even though Constance is the haunted house, Nebbercracker is the one haunted and unable to move on with his life until DJ comes around investigating. This tragic element also serves as a warning to the audience about the consequences of bullying and making assumptions about others based on appearances.

Monster House is an underrated animated horror/comedy hybrid, even if it doesn't carry the same legacy of other spooky animated movies like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline. But Monster House succeeds in balancing horror, comedy, and the supernatural over the course of its 90 minutes. A critical success, Monster House received an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature alongside Cars and Happy Feet (where it sadly lost to George Miller and his animated movie about a dancing penguin).

Under Gil Kenan’s direction, Monster House carries with it a timelessness that still holds up nearly 20 years later, which is impressive considering this was the early days of motion-capture animation. The earnest curiosity leads DJ, Chowder, and Penny on an adventure that captures a similar tone to what you can find in many Steven Spielberg films. Kenan proved with Monster House that he can harmonize genres within a single film, a talent that he's been able to carry with him as he works on this new era of Ghostbusters films.

