Gilbert Gottfried was a comedy legend that kept the world laughing for decades. His signature Brooklyn accent, raspy shouting, and squinted eyes gave him a unique look and sound among stand-up comedians. But Gottfried didn’t just do stand-up; he acted in a wide assortment of films and lent his instantly recognizable voice to iconic characters like Aladdin’s Iago and the Aflac Duck. Gottfried was a master of both family-friendly entertainment and unapologetically vulgar humor. Few comedians walked this line as effectively as he did. The world will be undeniably less funny without Gilbert in it, but extensive mourning would be very un-Gottfried, so let’s focus on the funny and take a look at some his most essential performances.

Various - Saturday Night Live (1980-1981)

Gottfried began performing stand-up at open mic nights when he was 15, and just 10 years later, he was acting on Saturday Night Live for the whole country. Unfortunately, the country wasn’t too receptive. Gottfried was brought on SNL after the original cast had left, which brought a significant amount of backlash against him and his fellow newcomers. To this day, the 1980 season of SNL is regarded as the worst the show has been. His standout performance on SNL is ironically only remembered because it wasn’t a performance. Gottfried was made to play a corpse in the “Sports Organist at a Funeral” sketch, which he later joked about being representative of his entire SNL experience. Despite all this, SNL exposed Gottfried to a wider audience and was a noteworthy early stop on his comedy acting journey.

Sidney Bernstein - Beverly Hills Cop 2 (1987)

While he's only on-screen for a few minutes in Beverly Hills Cop 2, Gilbert Gottfried still steals the show. He plays Sidney Bernstein, a financial manager who's being arrested for 25 unpaid parking tickets while sitting in his office. But after talking to the officers, he realizes the tickets are all from his wife using a car under his name. The scene is hilarious all the way through, and Gottfried's performance is perfect. Through Gottfried's acting alone, you can easily picture the entire life of this minor character. If you haven't seen Beverly Hills Cop 2, do yourself a favor and check this scene out at the very least. It’s also worth noting that this performance helped earn him the role of Iago in Aladdin.

Johnny Crunch - The Adventures of Ford Fairlane (1990)

The Adventures of Ford Fairlane was a failure. It barely broke even with its budget and was panned by critics. But the film did feature an original Billy Idol song and Gilbert Gottfried giving a very Gilbert Gottfried performance. He plays Johnny Crunch, a shock-jock with the radio station “KDRT.” Crunch’s obnoxious screaming and low-brow sex jokes sound beautiful coming from Gottfried’s mouth. So, if you can appreciate some “juvenile” humor, you should enjoy Gottfried’s performance in this film.

Mr. Peabody - Problem Child Series (1990-1995)

Problem Child follows a young orphan named Junior, the film’s titular “problem child.” But if you remember anything about the movie and its sequels, it’s probably Gilbert Gottfried’s performance. He plays Mr. Peabody, the adoption agent at Junior’s orphanage who desperately wants the problem child out of his life. Gottfried is the only actor who appeared in all three Problem Child movies, as well as the animated series. He owns his role as Mr. Peabody and brings intense energy and humor to the movies. In fact, Gottfried’s improv as Mr. Peabody was so funny the original film ended up going over budget from constantly recording him.

Joey - Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

In Look Who’s Talking Too, Gottfried plays Joey, a baby gym instructor. It’s not a big role, but he has some hilarious moments like yelling at the kids to “Dance! Come on dammit, I’ll slap you!” He also attempts to bribe the children with money. Hearing Gottfried yell at toddlers in his iconic voice is incredibly funny and watching him dance next to John Travolta is nothing short of amazing.

Iago – Aladdin (1992-2019)

Gottfried’s performance as Iago in Disney’s Aladdin may have been his most famous. The dastardly parrot was even designed to look like Gottfried by incorporating his trademark squinty eyes and toothy grin. In Aladdin, Iago is the snarky pet parrot of the evil sorcerer Jafar, and acts as an antagonist in the film. Gottfried would frequently name Iago as one of his favorite roles and has voiced him in countless movies, TV shows, video games, and more. His performance as Iago is filled with so much emotion that the angry little bird seems like a genuine person. Hollywood producers were certainly impressed, as after the original Aladdin, Gottfried began voicing more and more characters.

Self (Panelist) – Hollywood Squares (1998-2004)

Gilbert Gottfried began appearing as a guest on the game show, Hollywood Squares, in 1998 and would remain a regular cast member through 2004. He’s credited in over 300 episodes, so if you really love Gottfried and game shows, there’s plenty of content to satisfy you. There are tons of great moments from his time on Hollywood Squares, but the most iconic is undoubtedly the “YOU FOOL!” episode. In this episode, each contestant is on the verge of winning the game but must rely on Gottfried’s answers to claim the victory. The contestants continue to choose the wrong responses leaving Gottfried (and eventually the other celebrities) to yell “YOU FOOL!” after each incorrect response. The sequence is hilarious and the other comedian panelists constantly cracking up at Gilbert shows just how funny he really was.

Dr. Bender / Wendell Bender – Fairly OddParents (2001-2002)

While he only appeared in a few episodes, there's something undeniably iconic about Gilbert Gottfried's performance as Dr. Bender and Wendell Bender in Fairly OddParents. Timmy's dentist, Dr. Bender, and his son, Wendell, look and sound identical. They're both bizarrely rectangular people who sound hilarious thanks to Gottfried's voice performance. The pair serve as antagonists to Timmy, generally tormenting him and his friends, while also trying to rip out his horrible buckteeth. These characters wouldn't have been nearly as memorable without Gottfried voicing them.

Digit – Cyberchase (2002-2022)

When thinking of Gilbert Gottfried, you likely don't picture PBS educational content, but maybe you should. After all, his voice acting gig as Digit in the PBS show, Cyberchase, was one of his longest held roles. Gottfried lent his voice to Digit the cyborg bird for 20 years, making an impact on countless young fans. While an adult is unlikely to get much out of Cyberchase, the show's lasting appeal and impact deserves recognition, as does Gottfried's entertaining performance as Digit.

Himself - The Aristocrats (2005)

The Aristocrats is a full 90-minute documentary about a single dirty joke. The documentary features over 100 comedians discussing and telling the joke, but Gilbert Gottfried’s version still manages to stand out above the rest. Just a few weeks after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Gottfried was performing in the N.Y. Friars Club Roast of Hugh Hefner. While onstage, he told a joke about 9/11 that didn’t go over very well. He got some laughs, but also some boos and comments of “too soon.” After that moment, Gottfried decided to abandon all class and tell the famously filthy “The Aristocrats” joke. The audience was sent into uproarious laughter, as were the other comedians. This is a joke and performance that shouldn’t be spoiled, so watch it all here.

Kraang SubPrime- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014-2016)

Kraang SubPrime is a weird pink alien blob that orders robots around. Naturally, Gilbert Gottfried was the perfect choice to voice the character. His performance as Kraang Sub-Prime makes the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles villain incredibly memorable. Every interaction he has with the other characters will have you laughing, especially if you’re a long-time TMNT fan.

