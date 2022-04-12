It's a sad day in the world of comedy as the legendary comedian with a larger-than-life voice Gilbert Gottfried tragically passed away after a battle with a "long illness." His family announced his passing with a statement on Twitter celebrating his life as "the most iconic voice in comedy," though the news broke a bit early via a tweet from fellow comedian and actor Jason Alexander. Gottfried was only 67.

Gottfried had one of the most famous voices in all of Hollywood, known for being intentionally loud, grating, and utterly hilarious. He began his storied career as a stand-up comic in New York at the age of 15, rising in popularity until Saturday Night Live gave him a shot for 12 episodes from 1980 to 1981. From there, his career skyrocketed as he landed a few promos for MTV that segued into roles for hit TV shows including Thicke of the Night, The Cosby Show, Night Court, The Ren & Stimpy Show, Living Single, and Beavis & Butthead. Over time, he racked up a number of film appearances too, starting with the popular sequel Beverly Hills Cop 2. Two of his best-known roles were of the avian variety as he played the feathered fiend Iago in Disney's Aladdin franchise and the robot bird sidekick Digit LeBoid in the PBS cartoon Cyberchase. He also previously voiced the most famous commercial bird for some time: the Aflac duck.

One of the more admirable aspects of Gottfried's career was his willingness to aid up-and-coming comedians and projects and generally recognize new-school comedy. A recent example of this is the Adult Swim show Smiling Friends which marked the debut of TV newcomers and internet comedians Zach Hadel and Michael Cusak and featured Gottfried in an episode as God. On the side, he also hosted a podcast since 2014 titled Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast in which he had various guests from TV, movies, and comedy on to discuss their history in the industry and the insight he gained through his years in the business.

Gottfried's death was met by an outpour of support from colleagues throughout the industry, including Alexander, Marlee Matlin, Kathy Griffin, Conan O'Brien, Jon Stewart, and George Takei among many others. "Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily," Alexander wrote in his tribute to the late comedian. "What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried."

Matlin's tribute included a hilarious story about a prank Gottfried pulled on her. It reads, "I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my interpreter @655jack (they're like twins). Sending love to Dara & his children. RIP #gilbertgottfried."

Here is the full statement about Gottfried's passing from his family:

Our deepest condolences go out to Gottfried's family and friends.

