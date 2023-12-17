Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Gilded Age.

The Big Picture In Season 2, The Gilded Age delves into historical events and social issues beyond the wealthy families, highlighting labor unions, gender discrimination in engineering, and racism in the South.

The series puts significant focus on the struggles of the staff working under the main characters, adding depth and dichotomy to the story.

As the show progresses, social issues and conflicts are expected to become even more complex, reflecting the historical period of the Second Industrial Revolution and its impact on society.

The Gilded Age and Downton Abbey might share the same creator in Julian Fellowes, but the former series has actually been a bit more successful when it comes to living up to the full title of "historical drama." It's fairly easy for shows in this type of genre to fall into the bubble of the wealthy families that they follow, which makes going the extra mile and spotlighting what was going down outside of that bubble that much more important.

In this second season of The Gilded Age alone, we've seen the growing power of labor union workers, gender discrimination within the engineering industry, the differing treatment of Black people between the South and New York City, as well as the constantly changing education system. Sure, the opera wars might be in full swing, but the stakes could not be more moot in comparison to the conflicts that were actually happening right beyond the eyesight of wealthy socialites like Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) and Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski), both in real life and on the screen.

Since its first season, The Gilded Age has set itself apart from other historical dramas like Downton Abbey by doubling down on the full picture of the period it depicts — instead of getting tangled up in bottomless conflict like a pair of cheap headphones. The daily lives and struggles of the staff who work literally and figuratively underneath both the van Rhijns and the Russells have been featured in the series since the beginning, adding a great dichotomy to the series, though Season 2 definitely takes things a step even further.

Season 2 of 'The Gilded Age' Focuses More on Historical Events

Close

George Russell (Morgan Spector) was certainly sitting pretty atop his throne in Season 1 of The Gilded Age, but that all went out the door as soon as his workers decided to unionize and go on strike. Facing a work shutdown as well as the possibility of a violent skirmish between the union workers and higher-ups, George had to make the much-toiled-over decision to grant his workers a higher pay—though only temporarily. This entire situation could've simply occurred within the background of the series, but the writers chose to put it front and center; especially during the real-time SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, this was an extremely important move for the series.

Meanwhile, Peggy Scott (Denée Benton) and T. Thomas Fortune's (Sullivan Jones) trip down to Alabama to the Tuskegee Institute revealed the full scope of racism outside of New York City, as the two had to evade being killed by a horde of White men who were running them out of town. Even Peggy—having spent most of her life in New York City—was taken aback by the horrific treatment, especially against the backdrop of the success of the Tuskegee Institute. Just as Peggy was inspired to use her position at the New York Globe to shine a light on education in New York City following her time in Alabama, The Gilded Age shone a light on the importance of the real-life Tuskegee Institute.

The construction of the Brooklyn Bridge became an avenue to introduce discrimination against women in more male-dominated fields in the 1880s, such as engineering. Emily Warren Roebling (Liz Wisan) took over the construction of the Brooklyn Bridge after her husband was unable to continue his duties, though her involvement was very hush-hush, as others involved in the process feared that no one would want to cross the bridge if they knew it was largely constructed by a woman. The thing is, this wasn't just another interesting plot point: the story about Emily is a factual one, making the impact hit that much harder for viewers.

Social Issues Will Only Get More Complicated in 'The Gilded Age'

Image via HBO

Season 2 of The Gilded Age might almost be over, but judging by the show's number one status on Max within the TV genre, it's likely that the depiction of social issues on the series will only be ramping up if it's renewed for another season. Between George kicking the labor union can further down the road and Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) set to begin teaching at a Black school, there's quite a bit to be explored in a potential third season of The Gilded Age.

As the 1880s truck on and the U.S. gets further and further into the Second Industrial Revolution (the Technological Revolution), the characters in The Gilded Age's lives are going to get even more complex, just as we saw with the van Rhijn's footman, Jack Trotter's (Ben Ahlers), foray into the watch-making business. Revolutions can take on many forms, and though an industrial revolution might seem mostly cordoned off from the conflicts of daily life, things always end up trickling down to every last facet of society in the end.

The Gilded Age is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max