If you watch any episode of the period drama series The Gilded Age, you’re bound to notice that one particular element sticks out. Aside from the star-studded cast that offers remarkable performances and all the drama happening onscreen, the costume design is impossible not to notice. That is true for most historical productions, but it’s clear that the HBO series pushes the boundaries a little further when it comes to attire.

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip shared with Collider by Warner Bros., series creator Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey) and costume designer Kasia Walicka Maimone (A Quiet Place Part II) talk about the importance of dressing the late 19th century New Yorkers and how it influences the story – and viewers’ opinions. The clip is part of the bonus content from The Gilded Age DVD, which amounts to over two hours. Warner Bros. also revealed the DVD will hit shelves as early as next week.

Maimone comments in the clip that the elaboration of The Gilded Age costumes was essential to showcase who the characters are, and she added that series creator Fellows had a very precise idea of each character’s personality, which was a great help in her department. In addition, Fellowes praises Maimone’s work and calls them “marvelous”. The Academy Award winner states that the nineteenth century was a “pretty good period for women everywhere,” costume-wise, and then he jokes that he has no idea how uncomfortable it was to wear corsets and all, but to the casual observer it looked great.

HBO Max premiered The Gilded Age back in January. Season 2 was ordered barely a month after Season 1 debuted. The cast features Christine Baranski (The Good Fight), Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City), Carrie Coon (The Leftovers), Morgan Spector (Boardwalk Empire), Jeanne Tripplehorn (Big Love), Denée Benton (unREAL), Louisa Jacobson (Gone Hollywood), Taissa Farmiga (American Horror Story), Blake Ritson (The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard), Simon Jones (Downton Abbey), and Harry Richardson (Poldark).

You can check out the list of bonus features from The Gilded Age Season 1 DVD below:

-All That Glitters: Creating The Gilded Age (Exclusive for DVD)

Old Money vs New: The Heart of the Matter

Who’s Who Featurettes

Invitation To Set

Carrie Coon BTS

Writing Peggy

Inside the Episodes

Warner Bros. releases Season 1 of The Gilded Age on DVD on July 26. You can watch the exclusive behind-the-scenes clip video below:

