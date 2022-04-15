After the monumental success of its first season which earned a swift renewal from HBO, The Gilded Age is massively building on its already solid foundation for Season 2. Per Deadline, 13 of the show's recurring characters are returning and have been bumped up to regulars, bringing the main cast up to 24 from 12 in the first season. Promotions include Kelli O’Hara as Aurora Fane, Donna Murphy as Mrs. Astor, Debra Monk as Armstrong, Kristine Nielsen as Mrs. Bauer, Taylor Richardson as Bridget, Ben Ahlers as Jack Trotter, Kelley Curran as Turner, Douglas Sills as Baudin aka Borden, Celia Keenan-Bolger Mrs. Bruce, Michael Cerveris as Watson, Erin Wilhelmi as Adelheid Weber, Patrick Page as Richard Clay, and Sullivan Jones as T. Thomas Fortune.

If that math above sounded incorrect, it's because one cast member won't be returning for a second stint on the historical drama. Thomas Cocquerel and his clout-chasing lawyer Tom Raikes are departing the series as implied by the end of Season 1. Aside from him, the rest of the talented main cast remains intact with Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Louisa Jacobson, Blake Ritson, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Denée Benton, Simon Jones, and Jack Gilpin all set to reprise their roles in the second season.

With the expansion of the main cast, The Gilded Age Season 2 betrays some of its potential storylines. The vast majority of the promotions came to the lower-class characters among the cast, indicating we can expect more moments from the servants as they do the aristocracy's bidding. Unlike Julian Fellowes' previous series Downton Abbey, the lives of the working class are rarely explored to the same degree in The Gilded Age. These new casting decisions may change that notion and give viewers an opportunity to see what life is like for the lower crust during such a decadent time period.

Season 2 is also set to bring back a number of fan-favorite recurring characters, including Audra McDonald as Dorothy Scott, Nathan Lane as Ward McAllister, John Douglas Thompson as Arthur Scott, Ashlie Atkinson as Mamie Fish, Claybourne Elder as John Adams, and Ward Horton as Charles Fane all confirmed to return. A few of Season 1's recurring cast members aren't currently listed for Season 2 though including Jeanne Tripplehorn, Katie Finneran, Amy Forsyth, John Sanders, and Linda Emond.

The Gilded Age is Fellowes' latest period piece that explores the lavish lives of the wealthy socialites of New York. It follows the social war embroiling the new money railroad tycoon George Russell and his wife Bertha and the old money van Rhijin-Brook family, delving into the shifting hierarchy of the New York City social scene. Season 2 will see Marian Brook and her friend Peggy Scott continue to make their own ways in society as the world teeters on a new, modern era.

Fellowes created, wrote, and executive produced the series alongside Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, and Bob Greenblatt. Michael Engler serves as director and executive produces as well. Sonja Warfield and Erica Dunbar co-executive produce while also serving as a writer and historical consultant respectively.

The Gilded Age is currently streaming on HBO Max.

