Already a hit among fans and critics alike, HBO has announced today that it plans to move forward with a second season of The Gilded Age. The series landed on the network less than a month ago, and has already brought in heaps of praise from critics. NPR hailed the show as “brilliantly cast and beautifully shot” adding to its bingeability by saying it is both “addicting and juicy.” It should come as a shock to no one that the series was an overnight hit as it was delivered to viewers by Downton Abbey creator, Julian Fellowes, who over the years has made a huge name for himself through his work not only on Downton Abbey but also with his Academy Award-winning screenplay for Gosford Park.

Along with Fellowes’ period themed vision, the cast which includes Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin, Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski are responsible for making the show an immediate fan favorite.

Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, Francesca Orsi commented enthusiastically on the renewal announcement saying that the creative team behind the series has “thoroughly captivated” audiences as they weave the “tale of late 19th century New York City extravagance.” She went on to add that the network is beyond thrilled to team up with the talented group once again and “embark on a season two journey.”

Along with creating and writing the series, Fellowes also executive produced with directors Michael Engler and Salli Richardson-Whitfield. Rounding out the executive production team were Gareth Neame, David Crockett, and Bob Greenblatt. Sonja Warfield also wrote on the series and served as co-executive producer alongside Erica Dunbar.

If you want to get caught up and see what all the buzz is about, The Gilded Age is currently streaming on HBO Max with a Season 1 finale date of March 21st. Check out the show’s synopsis below.

The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost. Against the backdrop of this transformation, HBO’s The Gilded Age begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon). Accompanied by Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), an aspiring writer seeking a fresh start, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George (Morgan Spector) and Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon). Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?

