It’s about time, folks; The Gilded Age is back in business! It’s been months since the series was renewed for a third season, but now it is officially in production, as confirmed by TV Insider. The series’ cast and crew returned to the set earlier this month, looking more delighted than ever, and, of course, fans can’t wait to witness the extraordinary drama in the next season. Not to mention, they can also agree that Season 3, announced in December 2023, was pretty much expected given the success of the first two seasons, which gained positive reviews, particularly for the costumes and the lead actors’ performances.

Created and written by Julian Fellowes for HBO, The Gilded Age is set in the U.S. during the titular era, precisely the 1880s in New York City. NBC originally announced the show in 2018, but the following year, it was moved to HBO. Season 1 premiered in January 2022, comprising nine episodes, followed by Season 2 with eight episodes in October 2023. As for Season 3, not many details have been released yet, including its arrival window, but we can assume that it may comprise a similar number of episodes as the past two installments.

Leading The Gilded Age Season 3 is Carrie Coon’s Mrs. Bertha Russell and Donna Murphy’s Mrs. Astor, while they will be joined by Morgan Spector (George Russell), Louisa Jacobson (Marian), Denée Benton (Peggy), Harry Richardson (Larry) and Taissa Farmiga (Gladys), among others. A lot is certain to go down in this new season and, according to its logline, "The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when huge fortunes were made and lost overnight. With the old guard officially deposed, New York society finds itself turned upside down, and all must get their houses in order. But even those at the helm of this new era may find that change comes at a cost."

'The Gilded Age' Season 3 Adds New Cast Members

While fans wait for more information about The Gilded Age Season 3, one of the major highlights coming up will be how the Van Rhijn household changes now that Ada (Cynthia Nixon) is the woman in charge. Of course, Agnes (Christine Baranski) won’t be a fan of not being the boss. Another update regarding the installment which circulated last month was the addition of four stars. They include Phylicia Rashad as Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland and Jordan Donica as her son, Dr. Kirkland, in recurring roles alongside guest stars Brian Stokes Mitchell as Frederick Kirkland with Victoria Clark as Joan Carlton.

The Gilded Age Season 3 has no premiere date yet, but feel free to catch up on past seasons on Max.

