Taissa Farmiga’s Gladys is in a tough situation in Season 1 of The Gilded Age. She’s a young woman very eager to ditch her governess and finally be out in society. Trouble is, her mother, Carrie Coon’s Bertha, is trying to claw her way into the local elite social circle and Gladys could serve as a major asset in making that happen.

The Gilded Age takes place in the United States in 1882 when folks considered "old money” were at odds with those exploring new ways of amassing enormous fortunes. Bertha is “new money,” married to George Russell (Morgan Spector), a ruthless robber baron who’ll stop at nothing to add to his millions. Yes, Gladys has been very fortunate to grow up with great wealth and want for nothing, but it also means that she’s a key player in her parents’ attempts to up their status.

During a recent episode of Collider Ladies Night, Farmiga took a moment to address the situation between Bertha and Gladys. We know that one of Bertha’s top priorities for Gladys’ debut is the ability to fill their massive ballroom, but is that really all there is to it? Does any of this come from a true desire to protect her daughter? Here’s what Farmiga said:

“I’m gonna give her the benefit of the doubt and say that I’m sure it’s a combination of both. But, you know, I feel like as a parent you’re blinded by love and affection hopefully towards your child that it’s like the desire to protect that piece of you, you know what I mean? And it’s like, whatever your parental figure is, you want to care for the one that’s in your custody.”

In addition to stressing the innate drive to protect one’s child, Farmiga also highlighted the fact that Bertha’s interest in upping her status and maintaining their wealth could be a direct result of a determination to ensure her daughter never knows poverty.

“I think Gladys is very privileged. She grew up with wealth. She doesn’t know what it’s like to struggle. I think the difference is Bertha and George, her parents, grew up in working-class families and they had to build from nothing where George made his millions all on his own. And I think she’s a bit naive in the sense that she doesn’t know what it’s like out in the real world, so obviously, she pushes and she fights for what she wants, but Bertha knows the other side of it. She knows how bad it can be and what it’s like to live in poverty. So I think that’s why for her, it’s life and death with wanting to fit into society and also use her daughter as a pawn in her big game. Gladys is a puzzle piece. She is her daughter and she cares for her, but in the 1880s you have to play the game if you want to have any sort of freedom or life as a woman. If Bertha doesn’t make it into high society, what does she have besides her husband’s money? She’s got nothing. She’s alone.”

Towards the end of our Collider Ladies Night chat, I asked Farmiga one of the show’s go-to final questions; can you name someone who you think is changing this industry for the better? She immediately pinpointed her Gilded Age mother, Carrie Coon:

“I feel like she is someone who is not afraid to just speak and be herself. This is more on a personal note, but she’s also very vocal about political views and how she approaches projects, and the kind of projects she wants to be a part of. But yeah, having your opinion and saying it and not trying to be a people pleaser, do you know what I mean? I feel like that’s a problem I have, and I feel like a lot of actors too. And I feel like I’m finally getting to a point in my career where I don’t have to do that, and Carrie is someone who I definitely look up to in that regard. I’m gonna push for what I want and fight for what I want. If I don’t agree with what’s going on, I’m gonna say something.”

Looking for more from Farmiga on The Gilded Age and her journey in the industry thus far? You can listen to our full 40-minute conversation in podcast form below. And if you’re not caught up on The Gilded Age, what are you waiting for? HBO just renewed the show for Season 2!

