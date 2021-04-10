Today, the Gillette Gaming Alliance (GGA) returns with four of the biggest streamers – Deejay Knight, Dr Lupo, Lando Norris and theGrefg -- uniting for the first-ever Squad Stream. The foursome will join up at 2:30pm ET on behalf of Gillette to play the latest levels in the wildly popular Fall Guys. And we've got a few words from Collider's own former Streamer of the Month Deejay Knight ahead of the event to share the hype with our readers today.

As for that event, the Gillette Gaming Alliance "brings together a team of global elite streamers selected to represent the brand and create content for audiences worldwide. This year’s Alliance is comprised of 11 streamers who will be creating custom content streams for their specific regions on Twitch, YouTube, and social media platforms. As part of the Gillette Gaming Alliance, new for this year, members will co-stream together in smaller groups, a.k.a. Squad Streams)."

Before we get to our conversation with Knight, be sure watch the video below and meet the entire GGA 2021 roster:

In addition to playing Fall Guys today, the streamers will engage with their community while also talking about the Gaming Alliance and their partnership with Gillette, along with their own personal styles and grooming routines. And if you want to get in on the fun, you can! GGA is also hosting a giveaway where one lucky fan will have the opportunity to join their LIVE Twitch Squad Stream. You can find out more about how to enter here!

Our chat with Knight follows below:

What milestones have you and your community celebrated in the last year?

Deejay Knight: As far as milestones are concerned, I've gotten back into TTRPGs! I was casted for "Into The Motherlands," a sci-fi POC-centric RPG, as well as "The Black Dice Society," an official D&D stream set in the horror setting of Ravenloft. I also celebrated being featured on a Times Square Billboard courtesy of Twitch for the first time! Now, I have to find a way to work my way there again.

You've put a ton of time, effort, and resources into designing your stream. How important is it to you to present a professional streaming experience to go along with your own personal style?

Deejay Knight: As far as the design of my stream is concerned, it's extremely important to me to have a high level of presentation on my broadcast. Once I understand how to implement something that raises the professionalism of my broadcast, I have to implement it. Since streams are such a visual medium, first impressions are everything -- and the last thing I want to do is give someone a reason to leave!

Image via Mediatonic, Devolver Digital

Since you'll be playing Fall Guys, I have to ask: What's your favorite round/level in the game? And which one is the toughest for you to play?

Deejay Knight: In Fall Guys, my favorite even is either Dizzy Heights or Tip Toe. Dizzy Heights is easy to get around once you understand how it works, and Tip Toe is a great way to follow close behind other people, watch where they fail, and leap once you get close enough! The toughest has and will forever be Slime Climb for me. There's just WAY too much going on!

What's your go-to Fall Guys costume?

Deejay Knight: My go-to Fall Guys costume is either the Astronaut (Space, baby!), the Tasty Burger, or the French Fries. Either you're getting wrecked by a space bean or fast food, which I find hilarious.

What's your approach to Fall Guys as a solo player vs being a team player?

Deejay Knight: My approach to Fall Guys? Easy: Have a blast! Whether team or solo, I'm aiming for the top, but if I lose, just get excited for the next chance I have to take the dub!

Image via Mediatonic, Devolver Digital

What do you have to say about your GGA Squad Stream teammates?

Deejay Knight: As far as my teammates are concerned, that's easy: They're all incredibly talented and amazing at what they do. I'm just aiming to be as awesome as they are!

Any final words to either your sponsors at Gillette and/or the folks in your community?

Deejay Knight: Words for everyone, also easy: Thank you for the opportunity, believing in me and what I do. I work hard daily to ensure I remain true to myself and the amazing community that is the Knight Corps.

Be sure to tune into the Gillette Gaming Alliance Fall Guys Squad Stream today at 2:30pm ET!

