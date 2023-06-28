It’s starting to look like Gillian Anderson has genuinely found a home at Netflix. Variety reports that Anderson, who has previously starred in Sex Education and The Crown for the streamer, has signed on to star in The Abandons for Netflix. The Western series comes from Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter.

The Abandons follows a “group of diverse, outlier families” on the “fringe of society” as they chase their own piece of Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon. They must work together and hold strong to protect their lands as corrupt forces backed by money and power try to force them out. In the end, they must go beyond the law to keep what’s theirs.

Anderson is reported to be playing the role of Constance. She is described as a woman who values power, wealth, and lineage above all else. Constance, the matriarch of a wealthy family, not only inherited her husband’s fortune but also managed to double it. In a time and place with an “inherent bias against women”, Constance has managed to forge a path for herself through “money, charm, and ruthlessness.” Anderson will be joining the already-announced Lena Headey in the series.

Image via Netflix

What Is Anderson Known For?

Anderson is an award-winning actress with two Emmys and two Golden Globe wins as well as three Olivier award nominations. She first earned acclaim, and a ravenous fan base, when she starred as Dana Scully in The X-Files. She has also starred in other hit series like Sex Education, The Crown, and The First Lady, as well as films like The Last King of Scotland.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on Anderson and The Abandons. Read the full series synopsis below: