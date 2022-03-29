Already somewhat of a Netflix mainstay with her on-screen turns in Sex Education and The Crown, X Files actor Gillian Anderson has just signed a two-year first-look deal with the streaming service to create new series. While details of what exactly she will be producing aren't available at this time, Anderson confirmed the arrangement with her company, Fiddlehead Productions, in a statement to Variety and through Netflix's own announcement.

"Netflix have been an inspiring and supportive home for much of my recent acting work so I am excited to partner with them for the television projects I am currently developing,” she told the publication. “We have a shared passion for progressive, compelling, and engaging stories and I’m thrilled to announce our collaboration.” Anderson has already notched a producer credit for the 2014-2016 RTÉ/BBC serial-killer series The Fall, in which she also starred and which aired in the U.S. on Netflix to near-universal acclaim.

It's been an intensely productive and highly successful few years on the small screen for the British-American actor. As stated, Anderson has starred in the well-received Sex Education since its debut on Netflix in 2019 and will continue to do so when the series returns for its fourth season. She also garnered praise for her run as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on the streamer's prestige hit The Crown during its fourth season last year.

RELATED: Gillian Anderson on ‘The Great' Season 2, Why She Wanted to Be Part of the Series, and Filming the Slapping Scene

Most recently, audiences saw Anderson as Joanna Elisabeth of Holstein-Gottorp, mother to Elle Fanning's Catherine the Great in Hulu's The Great. She'll next appear as Eleanor Roosevelt in Showtime's historical anthology series The First Lady, debuting on April 17.

You can watch Seasons 1-3 of Sex Education and Seasons 1-4 of The Crown on Netflix now, and check out the streamer's tweet announcing their partnership with Anderson below.

'The Pale Blue Eye': Christian Bale-Led Netflix Horror Movie Adds Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall, and More to Cast

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Gabriel Bell (3 Articles Published) More From Gabriel Bell