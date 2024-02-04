The Big Picture Netflix's upcoming film Scoop, based on Sam McAlister's book, will delve into the infamous 2019 BBC interview about Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein.

The movie will provide a dramatic retelling of the efforts made by reporters to secure the interview and expose the truth.

With Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell leading the cast, Scoop promises to explore power, privilege, differing perspectives, and the search for answers in a world of speculation.

The first look at Netflix’s upcoming feature, Scoop, starring Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell is finally out. The film based on former Newsnight editor Sam McAlister's book Scoops: Behind The Scenes of the BBC's Most Shocking Interview will elaborate on the infamous 2019 BBC interview regarding Prince Andrew’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Shared by Sewell on Instagram, the images see Anderson as British journalist Emily Maitlis along with Sewell as Prince Andrew engaged in the interview - the wide shot gives us a look at the interview process with the cast and crew. Another more intimate shot sees the two walking together, alone, engaged in a conversation. While the images do not give away anything but hint at a compelling drama.

Directed by Philip Martin, the movie is a dramatic retelling of the process of securing the 2019 BBC television interview that brought about the downfall of Prince Andrew and exposed his friendship with Epstein. He previously revealed that with the feature he aims to tell the efforts put in by the reporters, who went above and beyond to get the answers people wanted. “Uptempo, immersive and cinematic, I want to put the audience inside the breathtaking sequence of events that led to the interview with Prince Andrew—to tell a story about a search for answers, in a world of speculation and varying recollections.”

'Scoop' Will Explore Power and Privilege Through Rufus Sewell's Prince Andrew

Image via Parkland Pictures

The film is being billed as a story about “power, privilege and differing perspectives and how we judge what’s true.” Given the streamer is always interested in documentaries and dramas about current topics, Scoop will be a valuable addition to its catalog which is further elevated by the diverse talents involved in the production. Martin is The Crown veteran, having directed several episodes of the series.

Anderson is well versed with bringing the real-life characters on reel having portrayed Margaret Thatcher in The Crown. Her other credits include playing Dana Scully in The X Files, Lily Bart in Terence Davies' film The House of Mirth, and therapist Jean Milburn in Netflix’s Sex Education among others. The Diplomat star Sewell has credits like The Tourist, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, The Father and more. Scoop’s cast also includes Billie Piper as Sam McAlister, Keeley Hawes as Amanda Thirsk, Connor Swindells as Jae Donnelly, Romola Garai as Esme Wren, Charity Wakefield as Princess Beatrice, Lia Williams as Fran Unsworth, Theresa Godly as BBC U.S News Reporter, and Paul Popplewell.

Netflix is yet to announce a debut date for Scoop, meanwhile, you can check out the new images below: