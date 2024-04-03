The Big Picture Gillian Anderson is open to returning as Dana Scully in a potential X-Files reboot led by Ryan Coogler.

Anderson won several awards for her role as Scully and gained a dedicated fan following for her performance in The X-Files.

The truth is out there once more for Gillian Anderson as the legendary star of the X-Files has admitted for the first time that she may well be tempted to return to the role of Dana Scully in the proposed reboot of the show, being led by Ryan Coogler. Back in February, it was reported that X-Files creator Chris Carter had talked to Ryan Coogler about the Black Panther director's upcoming reboot of the series and that he gave his blessing for the show.

Now, Anderson, speaking on Today, has echoed those sentiments and revealed that the involvement of Coogler is an intriguing prospect. She explained:

"It's so funny, because for most of my life since I finished X-Files, every interview I do, people have asked and my answer has always been 'No, not gonna to happen, not gonna happen.' But now Ryan Coogler, who is the director of Black Panther, and a brilliant, brilliant director, has approached Chris Carter to say that he wants to do a take on it, and I cannot think of a better way around for a reboot to happen. I think he's a bit of a genius [...] There's a chance it will happen, whether I am involved, is a whole other thing, but in his hands, I am not saying no, because I think he's really cool. And I think if he did it, it would probably be done incredibly well, and maybe I'll pop in for a little somethin' somethin'."

Who Did Gillian Anderson Play in 'The X-Files'?

Anderson played Special Agent Dana Scully alongside David Duchovny's Fox Mulder in the long-running and iconic sci-fi series. She was assigned to work on "The X-Files", a series of cases involving paranormal phenomena. Scully is the skeptic to Mulder's believer, often looking for scientific explanations for the phenomena they encounter. Anderson won critical acclaim for the role, and a hugely dedicated fan following.

Anderson's work on The X-Files garnered her numerous accolades. She won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 1997. In addition, she received a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Television Series Drama in 1997 and again in 1998, more evidence of how good her work on-screen was and highlighting the impact of the character on a global scale. Anderson was also nominated for multiple Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, further recognizing her outstanding performance in the series.

You can view Anderson's comments in full in the video below. The X-Files can be streamed in its entirety on Hulu in the United States.

