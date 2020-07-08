‘Community’ Star Gillian Jacobs Heads Back to College in ‘I Used to Go Here’ Trailer

Gravitas Ventures has released a trailer for writer-director Kris Rey‘s big-hearted indie comedy I Used to Go Here, which was produced by Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone of The Lonely Island.

Community star Gillian Jacobs heads back to college in this film as Kate, a 35-year-old writer whose former professor — and old crush — invites her to speak at her alma mater following the lackluster launch of her debut novel. With her book tour cancelled and her ego deflated, Kate hopes that returning to her old college as a published author will give her the morale boost she sorely needs. Instead, she falls into a comical regression, from misadventures with eccentric twenty-somethings to feelings of jealousy toward her former professor’s new favorite student. Bittersweet emotion and awkward humor ensues as Kate journeys through her past to redefine her future.

Flight of the Conchords funnyman Jemaine Clement plays Kate’s former professor, and the supporting cast includes Josh Wiggins, Hannah Marks, Kate Micucci, Forrest Goodluck and Taccone. It looks like Jacobs has a fling with the much younger Wiggins in this one, and while that may raise eyebrows at first, I actually find it refreshing, given how many times I’ve seen movies in which male protagonists return to their alma maters and fall into bed with much younger women.

I’ve enjoyed Jacobs in indies such as Life Partners and Don’t Think Twice, and she has a couple interesting movies on the horizon such as Fear Street and the Chris Pine thriller Violence of Action, so here’s hoping I Used to Go Here is the start of a hot streak for the actress, who will soon be seen in Focus/Amblin’s horror movie Come Play.

Rey previously wrote, directed and starred in the 2009 SXSW title It Was Great, But I Was Ready to Come Home, which was her debut feature. She followed that with 2012’s Empire Builder starring Kate Lyn Sheil, while her third feature, Unexpected, premiered in competition at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival.

I Used to Go Here was expected to make a splash at SXSW this year, but the coronavirus had other plans. Gravitas will now release the movie in select theaters and on demand on Aug. 7. Watch the trailer below, and click here for the latest on those Community movie rumors.