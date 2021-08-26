Principal photography for the unique film, The Seven Faces of Jane, which is being produced by Roman Coppola, has just begun. The film is composed of eight short films from eight different innovative filmmakers all following a woman named Jane on a life-changing road trip. It seems as though all the vignettes will showcase different styles and interpretations of the main character but still tell the same continuing story. Gillian Jacobs will star as Jane, and direct one of the segments. The other seven directors are Xan Cassavetes, Ken Jeong, Gia Coppola, Boma Iluma, Ryan Heffington, Julian Acosta, and Alex Takacs.

All eight directors are tasked with shooting their segment without any knowledge of the style or narrative of the other seven shorts. The only aspect that will be the same throughout each vignette is the lead character and her vehicle. Coppola, Jason Baum, and Sarah Park will all serve as creative supervisors as well as producers. Roman Coppola said of the production, "It's been exciting to curate this group of filmmakers who I not only admire, but who all have distinctive voices. This film presents a unique style of cooperative filmmaking with each creator bringing their own adventurous spirit and creativity."

The talent on board for this experimental film is impeccable. The Seven Faces of Jane will serve as the narrative directorial debut of The Hangover and Crazy Rich Asians star Ken Jeong, as well as the first feature film where Jacobs will have a directing credit. The Community actress previously directed the 2018 short film Curated. Cassavetes has not helmed a project since 2012's Kiss of the Damned, Gia Coppola just directed IFC Films' Mainstream, and Iluma, Heffington, Acosta, and Takacs are all essentially newcomers, so it's extremely exciting to have such diverse cinematic voices at very different places in their careers lending their talents to the same film.

Since principal photography on The Seven Faces of Jane has just begun, the project does not yet have a release date. Check out the official synopsis for The Seven Faces of Jane below:

In ‘The Seven Faces of Jane, ‘Jane (Jacobs) finds herself tumbling through a gauntlet of surreal, beautiful, and heartbreaking adventures. Each one more unexpected than the next. While dropping off her daughter at a summer camp for the first time, she encourages her reticent child to engage in new experiences. Jane finds herself heeding her own advice. We watch the week unfold through the eyes of eight filmmakers, utterly unaware of what each other have in store for Jane.

