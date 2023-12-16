The Big Picture Gilligan's Island, while beloved and iconic, was canceled to make way for the revival of the long-running Western series Gunsmoke.

Gunsmoke was a massive success and ran for 20 years, but it took up the same time slot as Gilligan's Island, leading to its cancellation.

Despite being a shorter-lived show, Gilligan's Island has stood the test of time and is often referenced in popular culture.

Gilligan's Island is such a beloved and iconic show that it feels almost omnipresent in our culture. Sure, it didn't run for multiple seasons or anything like that, but the name has lived on for decades and continued to seep its way into various new movies and TV shows alike. The original series ran in the mid-60s, from 1964 to 1967, and has been revived multiple times over the years in the form of TV movies, spin-offs, and reunions. People love Gilligan's Island, but it seems as though there's a TV show that people love just a bit more. A show that both audiences and executives were willing to give Gilligan's Island up for! What show is that? The multi-decade-spanning Gunsmoke, that's what! Are you surprised? Probably not.

While Gunsmoke doesn't seem to have lived on as a cultural reference point in the same way that Gilligan's Island has, things weren't always that way. There was a time when Gunsmoke was the biggest show on planet Earth! All good things must come to an end, though, and unfortunately, Gunsmoke was canceled at the end of its fifteenth season. People were so disappointed by its cancelation that CBS knew they had no choice but to bring it back! Unfortunately, its revival had to come with a cost, and that cost was Gilligan's Island. That's right, instead of canceling a less successful Western series (in an era when the genre flooded both movie and TV markets) to make room for a Gunsmoke revival, CBS decided to cancel another totally unrelated, highly successful series. That being said, time slots are always a factor to consider, and with the outrage that CBS faced, they had no choice but to give Gunsmoke the best air time possible. It makes you wonder what could have been if these executives found a better alternative and let Gilligan's Island run longer.

'Gilligan's Island' Is the Epitome of a Great 1960s Sitcom

It's hard not to love a fun and silly '60s comedy. If those are your bag, then Gilligan's Island is sure to hit a sweet spot. This series ran from 1964 to 1967 and follows the adventures of seven castaways who are shipwrecked on a remote island, with episodes typically being centered around the seven trying to escape. It has a fantastic vibe to it, with its extravagant island setting, charming sense of humor, and varied cast of characters.

The seven who are living on the island all come from different backgrounds, but despite their conflicting pasts, they have to find a way to get along and make things work. It's the kind of story that's been told a million times, but one that's never not valuable. Plus, how can you go wrong with a fun cast of 60s TV stars like Bob Denver, Tina Louise, Alan Hale Jr., Dawn Wells, and Jim Backus? Even in the 2020s, Gilligan's Island still rocks, so it's shocking that any TV executives ever thought that they should cancel it to make way for... another Western show.

'Gunsmoke' Might've Run for 20 Years, but Isn't Exactly the Greatest Show Ever

Okay, so Gunsmoke isn't exactly "just another Western show." But still, by the time they brought it back, it had already been airing for 15 seasons! Who on Earth was begging for more Gunsmoke? Well, everyone on Earth, apparently. What made this series so special, though? First off, it was based on a radio show that ran from 1952 to 1961, with the TV version being released in 1955, just before an enormous wave of Westerns hit the small screen.

Shows like Bonanza, Wanted: Dead or Alive, and The Rifleman would all come in its wake, and might never have been green-lit if it weren't for Gunsmoke's massive success. This show follows Marshall Matt Dillon (James Arness), who is in charge of Dodge City, a small town in Kansas where no one has any respect for the law. The series also stars Milburne Stone, Amanda Blake, Dennis Weaver, and many more icons of its time. How many more? Well, enough to help a show run for 20 years.

Why Was 'Gilligan's Island' Canceled?

Close

There's no way that executives could have known what they were canceling when they were making the move to can Gunsmoke for the first time because this series ended up being so successful that it ran from 1955 to 1975. This is the kind of show that comes along once in a blue moon, takes a culture by storm, and wraps multiple generations up in its narrative. Shows like this barely ever happen. So, when CBS faced enraged Gunsmoke fans who demanded that their favorite show be brought back to syndication, it couldn't have been that hard of a decision to cancel a show that had only been airing for three seasons. According to Sylvia Stoddard's nonfiction text, TV Treasures – A Companion Guide to Gilligan's Island, Gilligan's Island was the show that took up CBS's prime time, 7:30 PM, Monday night spot, standing right in the way of Gunsmoke. CBS's network president, William S. Paley, many others at the network, and fans everywhere were vocal about their desire for Marshall Dillon and the gang to return, though. With that, the team at CBS pulled the plug on Gilligan and the gang, and the rest was history.

It's unfortunate that Gilligan's Island was such an easy target, but there are a few factors to consider. For one, it just hadn't been around nearly as long as Gunsmoke, a series that had already been around for over a decade, giving it more than enough time to build a dedicated fan base. It was also a show that occupied the most popular genre in both movies and TV at the time. Westerns were a huge deal in the 50s and 60s. What about sitcoms that take place on fictional tropical islands? Eh, not so much.

Now that's not to say that Gilligan's Island is a worse show. That all comes down to preference obviously, but in the cowboy-obsessive landscape that was the '50s and '60s, Gilligan's Island is a breath of fresh air. It was a fun sitcom that took place in an interesting location with a great message of working together with those that are different than you. It's that or... another cowboy show. Westerns are fun, but man, there's also such a thing as an over-saturated market. There's a chance that Gilligan's Island ended up winning the battle in the long run, though. One is an often-cited cultural reference, while the other is a fun, if forgotten, relic of yesteryear's biggest trend. Sometimes, what the people need isn't what the people want, and what the people needed was Gilligan's Island. They just weren't ready yet!

