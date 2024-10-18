Television has produced thousands upon thousands of classic sitcoms, but it may be hard to find one more endearing, or enduring than Gilligan’s Island. Beginning in 1964, the show had a three-season run before being spun off into a series of post-cancelation specials that extended the series franchise until 1981. Yet, despite its popularity, the show has evaded the age of reboots and remakes, but that’s not for lack of trying. There have been attempts to revive the show over the years, with DC bigwig James Gunn even making an effort. But, in 2013, Warner Brothers came close to reviving the beloved property, even announcing Josh Gad as their star. However, an intense legal battle and an earlier idea kept the reboot from setting sail.

Warner Brothers Announced a ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Reboot in 2013

Per an article from Deadline, Warner Brothers was planning a return to Gilligan’s Island with a big-screen adaptation. Fresh off his success in the hit Broadway musical, The Book of Mormon, and experiencing box office gold with the then-recent release of Frozen, Warner Brothers announced the film as a star vehicle for Josh Gad. Additionally, Gad would pen the script along with seasoned screenwriters Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez. The studio was coy about what role Gad would play in the picture, and some assumed he would step into the titular role while others speculated that he would fill Alan Hale Jr.’s part as the Skipper.

The entry seemed well into development and would be the first proper return to the franchise. Gilligan’s Island received an animated reimagining in 1974 called The New Adventures of Gilligan’s Island (which was followed by the jarring sequel series Gilligan’s Planet). But this would be the first proper reboot of the series since the original franchise ended. At the time, the TV reboot trend was still in its infancy and wouldn’t become popular until Will & Grace returned in 2017. This would have put Gilligan’s Island at the start of the reboot era, and it seemed ready to go. But, in reality, the movie was sailing into a complicated legal storm.

An Earlier ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Reboot Script Created Conflict for the Movie

With its star and writing team in place, all should have been smooth sailing for the Gilligan’s Island picture. But a legal issue soon arose that put the movie in jeopardy. According to the Hollywood Reporter, it turns out that this project wasn’t the first time Warner Brothers considered revisiting the iconic franchise. Screenwriter Travis Dunson had not only thought about reimagining Gilligan’s Island, he’d already done so. Dunson had penned a script called Gilligan’s Island: 7 Stranded Castaways from the Hood. The Georgia-based screenwriter’s agent began shopping the screenplay around. Eventually, it landed on the desk of Warner Brothers executives. Not only was Dunson’s script registered for copyright with the Writer’s Guild of America, but Warner Brothers’ senior VP of music told Dunson’s agent that he “loved it.” Dunson’s version was never made, but when Warner Brothers announced their new Gilligan’s Island was in development, Dunson did some reading and alleged that there were quite a few similarities to his script.

As Deadline stated on the case: “Plaintiff immediately reviewed the content of the Warner Bros. website and determined that the film that had been produced was substantially similar, if not identical, to his copyright-protected Screenplay with regard to aspects of the expression that are protectable by copyright.” Dunson wanted Warner’s production shut down, and he had a strong case. However, Deadline’s publication states that it was unclear whether Dunson ever had the rights to pursue his screenplay in the first place. As the legal battle swelled, things would come to an unclear end.

The ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Remake Fizzled Out

As THR states, Dunson largely kept silent during the proceedings. The piece also suggests that Dunson was encouraged to seek legal action by attorney Eric Register. While Register may have thought the case was worth pursuing, Warner Brothers did not, saying: “There is no merit to this lawsuit. Not only does the plaintiff have no rights in an unauthorized work based on the Gilligan property, the project he’s suing over never went forward.” Additionally, there aren’t many details on how long Warner Brothers had actually been working on their reboot, as according to court documents obtained by Deadline, Dunson first found out about the project in 2011, before the 2013 announcements. While it’s unclear if the case ever went forward, the studio’s flashy reboot certainly did not. Warner Brothers never gave an official reason why the picture never materialized, and sadly, there have been no further attempts to bring back Gilligan’s Island since the legal troubles were made public. Indeed, it appears that the S.S. Minow is once again lost.

Unfortunately for fans of the beloved franchise, a proper Gilligan’s Island reboot has yet to surface. Whether it was Warner Brother’s Josh Gad-led project or Dunson’s reinvention, it would have been a long-awaited return. However, the original series enjoyed a lengthy run thanks to several follow-ups and spin-offs that followed, allowing viewers to revisit the castaways whenever they wish.

Gilligan's Island Seven men and women are stranded on an uncharted island following a torrential storm. Release Date October 16, 1963 Creator Sherwood Schwartz Cast Bob Denver , Alan Hale Jr. , Russell Johnson , Jim Backus , Natalie Schafer , Tina Louise , Dawn Wells Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

Gilligan’s Island is available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

Watch on Tubi