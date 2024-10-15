Gilligan’s Island is one of the most endearing and beloved sitcoms of all time. Its quirky and over-the-top stories mixed with an amiable cast of characters continue to make the show a nostalgic watch, not to mention a pleasant one. But, behind the scenes, it wasn’t always smooth sailing for the passengers of the S.S. Minnow, especially when iconic comedian Don Rickles found his way to the island. While Rickles was a beloved member of the comedy community, his signature sense of humor caused a lifelong feud with a normally cool-headed member of the cast.

Don Rickles’ Episode of ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Is One of the Series’ Best

Despite an initially short run, Gilligan’s Island amassed an impressive roster of guest stars and involved them in fantastically imaginative plots. But Rickles’ episode of the show is a stand-out. 1966’s “The Kidnapper” sees Rickles as Norbert Wiley. Filling the shoes of the titular villain, Norbert kidnaps Mrs. Howell (Natalie Schafer) and holds her for a $10,000 ransom. The other survivors stage a rescue mission that comically leads to Mary Ann (Dawn Wells) also being held captive, and the ransom is raised to $20,000. The cat-and-mouse cycle leads to Ginger (Tina Louise) getting kidnapped with the ransom once again raised by another $10,000, and finally, Gilligan (Bob Denver). At the end of it all, Ginger turns out to be the hero, employing psychological analysis methods that she learned while making a movie.

The comical rotation of kidnapping is classic Gilligan’s Island, with the episode continuously upping the antics in unbelievable but completely hysterical ways. It even manages to sneak in one final twist when it reveals that Norbert’s redemption is only an act to allow him to escape the island and leave the castaways behind. The episode really works, as its continuous cycle of potential rescue and failure represents the series as a whole. But the onscreen shenanigans weren’t all that fun for one star behind the scenes.

Russell Johnson Developed a Lifelong Distaste for Don Rickles

Don Rickles’ everlasting effect on the entertainment industry is not to be underestimated. But the giant of comedy left a mixed legacy behind on the set of Gilligan’s Island. According to MeTV, his presence on set was biting for the Professor himself, Russell Johnson. As MeTV recollects, Johnson was a level-headed and calm cast member. Co-star, Bob Denver noted that Johnson was always a peacekeeper, even when filming days became stressful. But everyone has their limits. Denver recalled: “The only time I saw Russ lose his temper was when Don Rickles guest-starred.”

Rickles may be one of the most prolific comedians of all time, but his famously biting sense of humor could create tension, especially when compared to Johnson’s personal take on comedy. “Russ had a dry sense of humor,” Denver explained. This put him directly in the warpath of Rickles’ roast-like sense of humor and led to Johnson’s lifelong disdain for Rickles. While the episode may be a highlight for the series, Denver knew better than to reminisce about it. He made frequent appearances with Johnson and Wells over the years, but Rickles remained a sore subject. “Russ, Dawn, and I do about two or three personal appearances a year,” said Denver. “I always look forward to sitting with Russ and talking about the memories.” However, “The Kidnapper” never seemed to be something over which the group reminisced.

Gilligan's Island Seven men and women are stranded on an uncharted island following a torrential storm. Release Date October 16, 1963 Creator Sherwood Schwartz Cast Bob Denver , Alan Hale Jr. , Russell Johnson , Jim Backus , Natalie Schafer , Tina Louise , Dawn Wells Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

