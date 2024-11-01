When it comes to classic sitcoms, few shows have had the staying power of CBS’s Gilligan’s Island. Having survived cancellation and avoided being rebooted, the tale of the S.S. Minow and its iconic castaways continues to delight long-time fans while gaining new ones. The show’s success can, in no small way, be attributed to its wonderful cast. From Gilligan himself (Bob Denver) to the Skipper (Alan Hale Jr.) and Mary Ann (Dawn Wells) and Ginger (Tina Louise), the ensemble remains one of TV’s best. However, one member didn’t always share the same love for the show. Despite being one of the series’ most popular players, Tina Louise’s relationship with the beloved Ginger was complex.

Tina Louise Was Often Unhappy With the Writing for Ginger

According to an interview Louise did with Pix 11, the actress was hesitant to get involved from the beginning. When the show was casting its pilot episode, Louise was performing in a show with the legendary Carol Burnett at the time and was hesitant to do Gilligan. “I didn’t really want to do it,” Louise said. “[the producers] weren’t happy with the person who did the pilot, so I was just asked to do it.” She was coaxed into taking on the role of Ginger after a friend theorized it would be very temporary. “I was encouraged by a friend who told me it would only last six months,” Louise explained. Nothing could be further from what ended up happening, of course. Though she assumed the show wouldn’t make it to air, there was plenty more disappointment awaiting Louise once she became a part of the cast. Louise had been under the impression that Ginger was a much larger role than she really was. “She thought she’d be more of the central character,” Hope Schwart Duber, daughter of series creator Sherwood Schwartz, confirmed to Closer. “She was disappointed, but she was brilliant in the part.”

Indeed, Ginger was not among the show’s more developed characters. Mostly played as the stereotype of Marilyn Monroe, Ginger is often reserved for “movie star” punchlines. Any occasion that she shows depth is treated as a twist, like when Don Rickles visited the island. Louise’s unhappiness with the role led to behind-the-scenes issues for the actress and even speculation that all was not well on the lush island set.

Tina Louise Was Unhappy Behind the Scenes of ‘Gilligan’s Island’

With so much disappointment, it’s understandable that Louise was unhappy while making the show. The cast famously got along very well, but MeTV recounted that while the other six survivors of the SS Minow’s wreck would sit around, telling jokes and chatting in between takes, Louise often sat alone. The publication reports that Louise’s self-isolation was largely due to the fact that she was so unhappy being stuck on the series, though MeTV also reflected on an alleged behind-the-scenes feud.

During a visit to the set, MeTV says that TV Guide journalists theorized that Louise did not get along with Gilligan himself, Bob Denver. “[Bob] Denver will not say why he and the glamorous Tina [Louise] do not get along, nor will any of the castaways—they just ignore her, and she ignores them,” the article claims. “[…] recently when Denver was asked to pose for pictures with her, he adamantly refused.” Though neither actor ever stated anything publicly about their relationship, Louise refused to return for any of the show’s follow-up movies and specials. She would, however, find a new fondness for Ginger in the decades that followed her final performance as the character.

Tina Louise Learned to Love Ginger

Though making Gilligan’s Island wasn’t a pleasant experience for Louise, she has since expressed a deep love for the character. Following the passing of Dawn Wells, Louise spoke with the New York Post about her former costar. Louise admitted that there were absolutely no hard feelings toward the other survivors. She explained that she also enjoyed the character of Ginger. “I loved doing my part, especially after they really started writing for my character, originally billed as a ‘Marilyn Monroe’ type of character. [...] A different director took over and really started to write for my character. [...] I really loved my character.”

While Louise denied ever having any unpleasant feelings regarding Ginger, it’s wonderful to hear that she had a fondness for the character despite any past troubles that there may have been. Louise isn’t the only one to have a shift when looking back on a beloved sitcom character. John Stamos apparently hated being on Full House, according to Vanity Fair, before finding a fondness for the show and its gags, while The Brady Bunch’s Robert Reed was so deeply unhappy with his show that he often turned to Florence Henderson for comfort. Still, despite all of the disappointments and backstage gossip, Louise remains an icon of the sitcom world, one who saved one of the world’s most beloved sitcoms and solidified her place as television royalty.

