With the release of her memoir, The Third Gilmore Girl, Kelly Bishop has revealed many of her own opinions about Gilmore Girls, in which she played the Gilmore matriarch, Emily. Her thoughts may not all sit right with fans of the series as they include calling the final season of the beloved show "sleepy" and defending the Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life revival. The four-part story set decades after the original finale is controversial among fans, in part because it ends in a nasty cliffhanger with Rory (Alexis Bledel) announcing her pregnancy but not revealing who the father is. However fans feel about the other Gilmore Girls characters' arcs in A Year in the Life, Bishop is right about her character's story. More than a decade after she believed she closed the door on Emily Gilmore, A Year in the Life allowed Bishop to conclude that story in a satisfying way.

Bishop is best known as the loving but controlling mother to Lorelai (Lauren Graham), adoring grandmother to Rory, and loyal wife of Richard (Edward Herrmann). She's a staple in the community and a classic high society type with biting comebacks and an unfailing sense of duty. But as the show went on, Emily proved to be a more complex and well-rounded character than she first seemed, but it wasn't until A Year in the LIfe that Emily's arc reached a beautiful conclusion. The revival takes Emily in a new direction as the character explores a new chapter in her life, giving her a bittersweet ending perfect for the character.

Where Did 'Gilmore Girls' Leave Emily?

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Gilmore Girls didn't cheat Emily in particular, but there was no important change in her character arc near the end. As Rory graduates from college, Emily and Richard celebrate their granddaughter, and in a touching moment, Emily compliments Lorelai on the life she built in Stars Hollow. Lorelai reciprocates by allowing the Friday night family dinners to continue without the obligation of debt, and their lives go on. In the end, Emily has, at least for the moment, reconciled with her daughter, but otherwise, she is in a very similar situation to where she began the show. While the positive interaction between her and Lorelai is a victory, it isn't too strange for Gilmore Girls. The show continuously brings them together, only for a new fight to break out at the smallest difference of opinion.

Because of the anti-climactic conclusion for Emily in Gilmore Girls, A Year in the Life is vital to her character. Reeling from the loss of her husband, Emily searches for a new life. And she finds one by uprooting herself, breaking old habits, and finding her own bliss. Not only does Emily finally keep one of her maids around for longer than a week, but she bonds with that maid's family, finding comfort in a home filled with people and noise. She also gives up the DAR to give tours at a whaling museum. These changes to her lifestyle give her an unexpected happy ending as Emily steps away from the society that caused so much drama in her life to find something she enjoys. This feels more like an actual conclusion for her character as she opens a new chapter in her life.

'A Year in the Life' Continues One of Emily's Major 'Gilmore Girls' Storylines

Close

As Emily deals with the death of her husband in A Year in the Life, her character arc picks up where it left off. In one of Emily's biggest stories in the original series, she struggles to find herself outside her marriage. First, there is the episode where Richard ends up in the hospital, which leaves Emily distraught, forbidding him to die before her. Then, several seasons later, the couple experiences marital problems that result in a separation. Emily struggles with the idea of who she is without Richard, crying after her first date in years and not sure what to do with herself. Though this is an important question for her, she never comes to an answer, realizing she is happier with Richard and reconciling with him.

In A Year in the Life, Richard has passed away, and a reunion is not an option. The revival forces Emily to face her greatest fear, and she grows because of it. Certainly, it is not an easy time for her, but in the end, Emily finds a new life that suits her. Her identity crisis is resolved as Emily leaves Hartford for a simpler life, moving to Nantucket and finding a much more relaxed way to live. Though she doesn't regret her life with Richard, Emily can move on and make a different life for herself. A Year in the Life depicts a major shift for Emily, but it allows the character to make a new life, throwing out everything she doesn't want from the past.

'A Year in the Life' Lets Emily Grow

While the Emily we see at the end of the series is much different than the prim and proper character she was in Gilmore Girls, A Year in the Life allowed Emily to grow. Walking away from the societal expectations she'd worked her entire life to satisfy, Emily finds freedom. She denounces the exhaustive snootiness of her "friends" in the DAR and gives up the life of hostessing and attending events that often cause her stress. Emily is a tightly wound character, but in A Year in the Life, she finally relaxes.

Emily's ending may be a major change for her, but it is for the best. Her new, comfortable life suggests she is not as unlike Lorelai as it seems, though it took her longer to realize it. Emily finds happiness even after a personal tragedy and finally gets to explore what she wants as an individual. While Lorelai and Rory have their own issues in A Year in the Life, Emily's storyline resolves an important question for her character. It gives her an unambiguously happy ending, becoming the most satisfying conclusion of all the characters in the revival. Emily benefitted from the addition of A Year in the Life more than any other character, and that is something fans should be grateful for.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

WATCH ON NETFLIX