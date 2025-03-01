Even after so many years, Gilmore Girls maintains a significant following, and it's easy to see why. Full of charm, unique characters, and humor, there's a lot to enjoy about the series. The story follows Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and her daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel), showing off their idealized relationship where they are friends as well as mother and daughter. However, Gilmore Girls highlights different dynamics between parents and children. Besides Lorelai and Rory's "best friends" arrangement, there is Lorelai and Emily's (Kelly Bishop) challenging interactions, Mrs. Kim's (Emily Kuroda) overly strict rules for Lane (Keiko Agena), and even Luke (Scott Patterson) and April's (Vanessa Marano) attempt to connect after being kept apart. Yet one of the most intriguing and often under-explored is Lorelai's relationship with her father, Richard (Edward Herrmann).

It's fair to say that Lorelai doesn't have an easy relationship with either of her parents, especially after thoroughly rejecting their way of life, but they still care about each other. While Lorelai and Emily are constantly arguing and making up, Lorelai's interactions with Richard are different. Her relationship with her father never gets the focus it deserves, in part because Richard and Rory have more in common and become so close throughout the series. But despite the complexities, Lorelai and Richard ultimately have a sweet dynamic, which the series showcases on occasion. Yet Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life made a poor choice that hurt it by having Lorelai unable to think of a good memory of him to share at his funeral. While fans of the series can think of several things Lorelai could have said to satisfy Emily, Lorelai misses the opportunity, making it seem like she and Richard were not close when that is far from the case.

'Gilmore Girls' Has Several Touching Moments Between Lorelai and Richard