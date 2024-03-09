Presumably, the beloved dramedy Gilmore Girls is all about the titular characters. Indeed, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore are the show's de facto stars and are usually at the center of every season, with almost every other major character revolving around them. Luckily, the mother-daughter duo is perfect to lead a show like this, and their misadventures kept Gilmore Girls afloat for seven seasons and a revival.

However, Lorelai and Rory weren't always the best characters in Gilmore Girls. Indeed, the show featured other equally quirky and funny figures, and a few even successfully stole the girls' thunder in determined seasons. The best character in each season of Gilmore Girls stepped into the spotlight with compelling storylines, memorable moments, and a wonderful performance from its actor, cementing the show's legacy as an endlessly rewatchable comfort watch.

7 Season 1 - Lorelai Gilmore

Best Episode: "Forgiveness and Stuff"

Unsurprisingly, season 1 of Gilmore Girls lives and dies with Lorelai Gilmore. The extremely talented yet unfairly underrated Lauren Graham was instantly iconic as the fast-talking, caffeine-addicted, emotionally immature Lorelai, whose relationship with daughter Rory defined a whole generation's view on motherhood.

Lorelai is the driving force behind season 1 of Gilmore Girls. Graham's performance was brilliant, capturing Lorelai's effervescence and immaturity without making her unlikable or off-putting; on the contrary, she was relatable and profoundly humane, her impulsiveness clashing with her desire to be free and answer to no one. Lorelai's complex characterization shines in her best episode, "Forgiveness and Stuff," in which she clumsily processes her confusing feelings while her father, Richard, recuperates from a heart attack. Graham's expressions are flawless, needing no words to convey Lorelai's turbulent emotions. Lorelai's character arc is among the best in Gilmore Girls, and it all starts with the brilliant season 1.

6 Season 2 - Luke Danes

Best Episode: "Nick & Nora/Sid & Nancy"

Arguably the show's most underappreciated character, Luke Danes is as vital to Gilmore Girls as Lorelai and Rory. The owner of Luke's Diner, who carries a torch for Lorelai for most of the show's run, Luke is a strong male figure in the girls' lives and a constant in the quirky town of Stars Hollow. Season 2 sees him welcoming his rebellious nephew, Jess, whose presence forever changes Luke's life.

Jess arrives in the memorable episode "Nick & Nora/Sid & Nancy," instantly causing turmoil for Luke. The season sees them both developing their unique relationship and while Jess doesn't make it easy, the two form a powerful bond for life. Luke's development throughout season 2 of Gilmore Girls is incredible, showing a new, softer side to him and easily making him the standout character. By further exploring his personal life away from his relationship with the girls, season 2 turns Luke into a more interesting and compelling character instead of just Lorelai's main love interest. "Nick & Nora/Sid & Nancy" is the perfect Luke episode, showing his different facets and benefitting from Scott Patterson's dynamic performance. It even includes several hilarious comedic moments, notably when he pushes Jess into the lake in a bit of frustration.

5 Season 3 - Paris Geller

Best Episode: "The Big One"

Although she was never a main character, Paris Geller was a scene-stealer in Gilmore Girls. Played to perfection by Liza Weil, Paris is Rory's rival-turned-best friend, an overachieving and intense go-getter who never lets anyone stand in her way. Introduced in season 1, Paris and Rory's relationship goes through several ups and downs throughout the first three seasons, including a major fight in mid-season 3.

Paris is at her overwhelming best in season 3, pretty much stealing the entire season from the titular duo. From her tireless quest to get into Harvard to having her first real boyfriend, the third season allows Paris to claim the spotlight more than ever before. Paris' character reaches a boiling point in the episode "The Big One," where she sadly realizes she didn't get into Harvard after messing up her interview. Weil delivers a brilliant, Emmy-worthy monologue while delivering a speech at Chilton, sending jaws to the floor and cementing her place as the season's best character.

4 Season 4 - Lane Kim

Best Episode: "In the Clamor and the Clangor"

Like Paris, Lane was a major supporting character who never quite received the attention she deserved. However, unlike Paris, Lane became less prominent as the show progressed and unfairly so. Lane's story as a sheltered Korean teen with an overbearing mother was one of the best in Gilmore Girls' early seasons, and her quest for independence by embracing rock and roll music and seeking love was always engaging.

Lane shines in season 4, thanks to the major shifts in her character's journey. A pivotal moment in her arc comes when her mother finally discovers her double life and asks her to leave her home, forcing Lane to enter a new chapter in her life. "In the Clamor and the Clangor" is arguably the best Lane episode in Gilmore Girls, and it should've been the beginning of a more exciting storyline for the character. Alas, the writers pretty much forgot about Lane from this point on, failing to deliver a satisfying payoff to the storyline. And it's such a shame because Keiko Agena and Emily Kuroda sell the heck out of the confrontation scene to the point where it might be season 4's most cathartic moment. All these years later, it's clear how dirty the show did Lane, but at least season 4 represents a high point for the character.

3 Season 5 - Richard & Emily Gilmore

Best Episode: "Women of Questionable Morals"

The mighty Kelly Bishop and the late great Edward Herrmann brought a sense of dignity and pathos to Gilmore Girls. As Richard and Emily Gilmore, Bishop and Herrmann were reliable, authoritative, and compelling, even if their posture and traditionalistic approach often clashed with the girls' more spirited way of life. Richard and Emily face their greatest challenge in season 5, as they separate following a lifetime together before finding their way back to each other.

Although the separation is among the most divisive aspects of the show's original run, it allowed Bishop and Herrmann to explore new sides to their characters. It's also delightful to see them rediscover their love for each other, from clumsily admitting their feelings to letting go of their pride. Their best episode, "Women of Questionable Morals," sees them finding a stray dog and bonding through their shared concern for the little tramp. It's among the most rewatchable episodes in Gilmore Girls, largely thanks to Bishop and Herrmann's charm as they show a gentler side to the Gilmore patriarchs. Although it has many other memorable developments for pretty much every major character, season 5 belongs to Richard and Emily, arguably the show's best and sweetest couple.

2 Season 6 - Rory Gilmore

Best Episode: "Let Me Hear Your Balalaikas Ringing Out"

The infamous Rory Gilmore. Alexis Bledel played the notorious character for seven years, returning for the revival, and never once allowed Rory to seem one-dimensional. Contrary to what many in and out of the show believed, Rory was never perfect; she was a flawed young woman attempting to find her way in life, and while she made multiple mistakes, she never stopped being fascinating to watch.

Season 6 sees Rory dropping out of Yale, fighting with her mother, moving in with her grandparents before leaving them, making up with Lorelai and returning to Yale. It's among the show's most divisive storylines, but it makes sense for Rory's character arc. Bledel delivers her finest performance in this season, rising to the challenge as Rory goes through her darkest period. While previous seasons saw the writers and Bledel herself still making excuses for Rory's behavior, season 6 finally sees them saying, "What the hell." Bledel plays Rory at her imperfect best, showing her true persona, flaws and all, with her sharp edges coming out in her best episode of the season, "Let Me Hear Your Balalaikas Ringing Out." It's a refreshing take on a character who was depicted as a goodie-two-shoes for far too long and the final confirmation that, much like her mother, Rory is not perfect, nor should she be.

1 Season 7 - Lorelai Gilmore

Best Episode: "Bon Voyage"

It makes perfect sense that Lorelai, the show's original star, would receive the best send-off. The infamous season 7 seems like an entirely different show at times, lacking Amy Sherman-Palladino's unique touch and struggling to bring a proper conclusion to this game-changing show. Through it all, Lorelai remains compelling as ever, all thanks to Graham's endlessly magnetic and reliable screen presence.

Graham receives the Herculean task of selling Lorelai's chaotic journey in season 7, which includes getting back together with, marrying, and divorcing Christopher in the span of 10 episodes. In less capable hands, this storyline would've seen out of character at best and character assassination at worst; yet, Graham keeps it firmly grounded in Lorelai's impulsive nature, preventing her character from descending into the near-unrecognizable territory populated by many of the show's other players. Season 7 of Gilmore Girls is imperfect, but Lorelai remains as watchable as ever. And while her ending is somewhat unsatisfying, she emerges unscathed from a turbulent season, proving that she is, indeed, the best character in Gilmore Girls.

