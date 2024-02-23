Gilmore Girls is truly a classic of 2000s television. Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the show stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel as mother and daughter Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. Throughout seven seasons and 153 episodes, Gilmore Girls chronicled Lorelai and Rory's comings and goings, focusing on their romantic lives, career ambitions, and the many experiences they had while living in the eccentric town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut.

Every episode of Gilmore Girls is good, with a few exceptions in season 7 when Sherman-Palladino was no longer involved. However, each season of Gilmore Girls has a standout episode that towers above the rest. Whether because of their major dramatic developments, memorable and quirky quotes, or the incredible performances of its cast, these episodes are the best in their respective season, cementing Gilmore Girls as a triumph of modern television.

1 "Rory's Dance"

Season 1, Episode 9

Dean and Rory's relationship reaches a pivotal point in the season 1 episode "Rory's Dance." The plot sees Lorelai convincing Rory to attend her first event at Chilton, going so far as to make her dress. A nervous Rory takes Dean while Emily invites herself to the girls' house to see Rory off. Following the dance, Rory and Dean fall asleep at Patty's dance school, leading to a fight between Emily and Lorelai.

"Rory's Dance" is an intense episode that allows all three Gilmore girls to shine. Every fan knows the Gilmore family is complicated, and this episode brings out some long-standing issues between Emily and Lorelai. The two have a screaming match when they wake up to realize Rory isn't there, leading to a series of recriminations and finger-pointing at each other and culminating in Emily storming out of the house. It's a stellar showcase for Graham and the mighty Kelly Bishop and an excellent distillation of Lorelai and Emily's troubled dynamic. Several season 1 issues are great, including the "Pilot" and the season finale, but ultimately, "Rory's Dance" has the perfect mix of drama and comedy to shine the brightest.

2 "Teach Me Tonight"

Season 2, Episode 19

Jess Mariano is a fan-favorite in Gilmore Girls. His arrival in season 2 disrupts Rory's life and her relationship with Dean, as she can't deny her attraction to Luke's bad boy of a nephew. The two flirt throughout the season, and their chemistry reaches a boiling point in the episode "Teach Me Tonight." As Rory attempts to tutor Jess, he convinces her to go out on a ride. The two get into a car accident, prompting a hysterical Lorelai to yell at Luke and blame him for the situation. Luke then puts Jess on a bus and sends him away from Stars Hollow.

"Teach Me Tonight" is a fascinating episode that represents the best of Gilmore Girls. It's funny, clever, charming, romantic, and highly dramatic. Rory and Jess' fans are well-fed here, as the chemistry between Bledel and Milo Ventimiglia is too obvious to ignore. Their sweet, flirty storyline leads to an explosive match between Lorelai and Luke, with Graham and Scott Paterson giving it their all. "Teach Me Tonight" is one of the show's most recognizable episodes, and with good reason. The entire season 2 builds up to this point, and seeing it play out is both cathartic and mortifying.

3 "Dear Emily and Richard"

Season 3, Episode 13

Flashback episodes can easily be discounted as unnecessary or filler; however, season 3's "Dear Emily and Richard" is everything but. Juggling past and present, the plot sees Rory stuck in the hospital with Sherry, who's about to give birth. Meanwhile, Lorelai reminisces about her teen pregnancy, culminating in her decision to leave her parent's house to start fresh in Stars Hollow with Rory.

Lorelai's troubled adolescence living with her parents is discussed ad-nauseam in the series, but "Dear Emily and Richard" is the only time when fans get to actually see her dynamic with Emily during these crucial years. The show does a brilliant job casting younger versions of Lorelai and Christopher, and the writing expertly shows both sides of the story, as a young and scared Lorelai tries her best to navigate her situation. Season 3 might be Gilmore Girls' best, and several other episodes are strong contenders for the top prize. However, "Dear Emily and Richard" shows new sides of Lorelai, Emily, and Richard's characters, providing some much-appreciated insights into their fascinating relationship.

4 "Raincoats and Recipes"

Season 4, Episode 22

Gilmore Girls has several great season finales, but none beat "Raincoats and Recipes," the season 4 conclusion. The plot follows the trial run of the Dragonfly, with Lorelai running things while trying to sort out her feelings for Luke. Meanwhile, Emily and Richard, already on the brink of separation, get tricked by Lorelai into spending the weekend at the Dragonfly, and Rory takes a huge step in rekindling her relationship with Dean.

"Raincoats and Recipes" is pretty much a perfect episode. The drama is at its most heightened, with a surprise appearance from Jason, Lorelai's confusion regarding her feelings, and the total disintegration of Emily and Richard's marriage all playing huge roles in the episode. However, the most infamous moment comes near the end, when Lorelai goes home to discover Rory lost her virginity to the married Dean, one of the show's most pivotal and divisive storylines. "Raincoats and Recipes" is a turning point for Gilmore Girls, beginning Lorelai and Luke's long-awaited relationship and showing the first crack in the seemingly perfect relationship between Lorelai and Rory.

5 "Wedding Bell Blues"

Season 5, Episode 13

Everyone knew Emily and Richard's separation wouldn't last long. Eventually, the two get together again and renew their vows in the episode "Wedding Bell Blues." Before the party, Emily goes to Christopher and suggests he should be with Lorelai; he gets drunk during the ceremony and confesses his feelings for Lorelai, going so far as to tell a hurt Luke that Emily doesn't approve of the relationship. Meanwhile, Rory decides to start a casual relationship with Logan, with disastrous results.

"Wedding Bell Blues" is among the most rewatchable episodes in Gilmore Girls. Once again, the drama is at its peak, with every major character getting a juicy scene to display their acting chops. The episode also sees a huge rapture in Lorelai's already shaky relationship with Emily, firmly declaring the two are "done" and leading to one of their most lengthy fights in the series. "Wedding Bell Blues" is a perfect depiction of everything wrong with Emily and Lorelai's relationship; they love and care for each other, but their inability and outright refusal to see each other's point of view and meet halfway prevents them from truly getting along. Elsewhere, it's endearing to see Emily and Richard so happy together, especially after their prolonged separation.

6 "Friday Night's Alright for Fighting"

Season 6, Episode 13

Rory is quite an imperfect character, but that's part of her charm. The season 5 finale sees Rory dropping out of Yale and moving in with her grandparents, leading to a major fight with Lorelai. Once the two reconcile, Rory goes back to Yale and leaves Emily and Richard's home after feeling too overwhelmed by their treatment. Lorelai arranges a dinner for everyone to speak their mind, and the four Gilmores share a cathartic night to remember.

"Friday Night's Alright for Fighting" is a good episode elevated to new heights by its final act. The episode culminates with an extended, four-minute sequence in which the four GIlmores lay it all in the open: they yell, fight, laugh, and heal the wounds they caused each other, emerging as a stronger unit than before. The scene is a spectacular writing and acting achievement, with Graham, Bledel, Bishop, and the late Edward Herrmann all delivering some of their finest work in the show. Season 6 is quite uneven, but "Friday Night's Alright for Fighting" is classic Gilmore Girls, an instantly memorable episode that proudly stands among the show's finest offerings.

7 "Gilmore Girls Only"

Season 7, Episode 17

At times, season 7 felt like an entirely different show. The loss of Sherman-Palladino's trademark style weighed heavily on the season, which featured rushed, nonsensical storylines and culminated in an equally anti-climactic ending. Few episodes stand out in this chaotic season, but "Gilmore Girls Only" is one of the best. The plot follows Lorelai, Rory, and Emily traveling to North Carolina to attend the wedding of Mia, the woman who first employed Lorelai and acted as a surrogate mother figure for her and Rory.

"Gilmore Girls Only" is one last exploration of the complex bond between three generations of Gilmores. It fills some of the gaps in Lorelai and Rory's early years while further developing the bond between Lorelai and Emily. At its core, Gilmore Girls is a tale of mothers and daughters, and few episodes capture these themes better than "Gilmore Girls Only." It's a brilliant showcase for the show's main three actresses and a last hurrah for the show, especially during such a disappointing season.

