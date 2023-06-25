Gilmore Girls told the story of Lorelai and Rory, a mother-daughter duo who shared everything as they navigated life and love. The show was famous for its fast-paced, pop culture-lased dialog and quirky humor, most of which came from its large ensemble of scene-stealing supporting characters.

From the eccentric inhabitants of Stars Hollow to the equally oddball figures the girls met at school or work, the Gilmore Girls side characters were as memorable as the protagonists themselves. Fans never got enough of these colorful figures, which were as crucial to the show's success as the titular girls.

10 Dave Rygalski

Before he went to Orange County, Adam Brody stopped by Stars Hollow. He played Dave Rygalski in season 3 of Gilmore Girls, serving as Lane's love interest. He is a music fan and guitarist who meets Lane after she replies to his ad seeking a drummer for his band. The two form an instant and charming connection and become a couple, albeit behind Mrs. Kim's back.

Dave was the perfect partner for Lane. He is sweet, understanding, and willing to meet Mrs. Kim halfway; he even reads the entire Bible in one night, trying to understand Mrs. Kim's cryptic words. Unfortunately, he left the show after season 3, and fans never stopped missing him.

9 Marty

Rory makes several new friends at Yale, most notably Marty, a struggling student who works as a waiter to pay his way through school. Played by Wayne Wilcox, Marty is slightly clumsy but sweet, harboring a crush on Rory that's painfully obvious to everyone but her.

Marty leaves after Rory begins dating Logan and returns in season 7 with a different personality provoked by the show's change of writers. Like other characters in Gilmore Girls, Marty was done dirty by the season 7 writers, but he was among the best side characters during seasons 4 and 5.

8 Max Medina

Lorelai's first major love interest is Max Medina, one of Rory's professors at Chilton, played by Scott Cohen. Max is the perfect guy: sweet, ridiculously patient, with a stable job and life and a wonderful relationship with Rory. Max isn't as eccentric as Lorelai, but he has no problem keeping up with her idiosyncrasies, even if he doesn't always understand them.

Max and Lorelai become engaged in season 2, but she breaks it off, and he leaves for Stanford shortly after. He briefly returns in season 3, although only to have proper closure with Lorelai. Max is a wonderful and almost too good of a guy, and Lorelai would've been lucky to have him. Sadly, he wasn't who Lorelai wanted and was mature enough to accept it.

7 Madeline & Louise

Paris might've been the best Chilton character, but her friends, Madeline and Louise, were bonafide scene-stealers. Played by Shelly Cole and Teal Redmann, Madeline and Louise are Paris' vapid minions who become friends with Rory after making her life hard during her first year at Chilton.

Unlike Paris and Rory, Madeline and Louise are irresponsible and carefree, paying little to no attention to their academics. After graduation, they return once when Paris and Rory meet them during Spring Break; they are still immature, having basically dropped out of college to stay in Florida. Unfortunately, that's their last appearance; they didn't even return for A Year in the Life, one of the revival's missed opportunities.

6 Babette Dell

Lorelai and Rory's next-door neighbor, Babette Dell, is a loud and well-meaning woman known for her over-the-top personality and raspy voice. The town gossip, Babette and her husband, Morey, are among the Gilmores' closest friends in Stars Hollow, having known them since Lorelai moved into the house.

Sally Struthers does a beautiful job playing Babette. She is a character that could easily be annoying, yet Struthers keeps her from descending into obnoxiousness by always displaying Babette's kind heart. Enthusiastic, warm, and maybe a tad inappropriate, Babette is hilarious, unforgettable, and a crucial part of Stars Hollow.

5 Lorelai "Trix" Gilmore

Gilmore Girls had several interesting supporting characters, but few were more striking than Lorelai "Trix" Gilmore. Played by television icon Marion Ross, Trix is Richard's mother, the so-called "reigning Lorelai," who lives in London and shares an adversarial relationship with Emily.

Trix is demanding, arrogant, overly proud, and often rude. She likes things done a certain way and refuses to accept anything less than perfection. Trix enjoys putting Emily on the spot, giving her as hard a time as Emily gives Lorelai. However, Trix is a fascinating character with a rich background that is only ever mentioned. Ross is always a delight to see, but she was especially great as Trix, making her extreme pride as irritating as it was hilarious.

4 Miss Patty

Arguably the most famous Stars Hollow inhabitant outside the main cast, Patricia "Miss Patty" LaCosta is the town's resident queen of the rumor mill. Played by tv icon Liz Torres, Miss Patty owns the dance school and is famous for her artistic sensibilities; she puts on an annual talent show and enjoys sharing her numerous incredible stories about her days in showbusiness.

Miss Patty is one of Gilmore Girls' funniest characters. Dramatic rather than eccentric, Miss Patty is a loyal friend of the Gilmores, whose warm personality can endear her to even the coldest people - she even manages to become friendly with Emily. Torres is great in the role, making Patty a fan-favorite character in a show full of them.

3 Mrs. Kim

Gilmore Girls is a show about motherhood; many of the show's best characters are mothers - Lorelai, Emily, Sookie, and, of course, Mrs. Kim. The mighty Emily Kuroda plays Mrs. Kim, Lane's strict and deeply religious mother, whose parental ways often shocked others in Stars Hollow.

Although the show originally portrayed her as a stereotypically religious, close-minded character, Mrs. Kim became more layered in later seasons, especially after Lane leaves to pursue her musical ambitions. Mrs. Kim puts aside her beliefs and traditional conventions to support Lane and her band, her pregnancy, and her marriage to Zach. Few characters in Gilmore Girls change more than Mrs. Kim, with Kuroda respecting the character's essence with still displaying her growth.

2 Jess Mariano

Milo Ventimiglia's Jess Mariano arrives in season 2, turning Rory's upside down. Jess is Luke's troubled and rebellious nephew, a stoic and confrontational teenager who instantly clicks with Rory through their love of literature, music, and pop culture. The two date throughout season 3 until he leaves to find his father in California. Jess returns several times in later seasons, most notably to convince Rory to return to Yale.

Jess is Rory's best boyfriend, and that's not up for debate. Despite his troubled teenage years, Jess matures considerably, repairing his relationship with Luke and Rory and becoming a constant in their lives. A Year in the Life hints that Jess will fulfill a similar role in Rory's life as Luke did in Lorelai, meaning the two will probably find their way back to each other sooner or later.

1 Kirk Gleason

Sean Gunn excels at playing annoying yet charming characters, and Kirk Gleason is no exception. Stars Hollow's most famous oddball, Kirk is the town's multitasker: he holds numerous jobs throughout the show, from store clerk to electrician, mailman, delivery man, t-shirt salesman, photographer, and even mold inspector.

Kirk is hilarious, awkward, and utterly likable. Clumsy but well-meaning, Kirk is among the most loyal characters in the show. He is also a surprisingly driven entrepreneur, initiating several small businesses, including as a jewelry salesman, restauranteur, and driver for an Uber-like business called ÖÖÖ-ber. Kirk is also an amateur director, screening his now-iconic film, "A Film by Kirk," during the town's movie night. Gunn is brilliant as Kirk, crafting a unique depiction of social awkwardness that's loveable, confusing, and instantly iconic.

