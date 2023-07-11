The coziest comfort show of them all, Gilmore Girls, graced screens in 2000 and ran for seven initial seasons: it returned for a revival in 2016 that left fans split. Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, Gilmore Girls follows Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and her daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel) through daily shenanigans, love, and work.

This show left no stone unturned, and the storylines ranged from strange small-town festivals to secret college societies. However, fans are quick to claim their favorite storylines, and some may come as a surprise, covering short-lived entertaining moments to seasons' worth of development.

10 The Fire at the Independence Inn

Lorelai's first workplace, the Independence Inn, caught fire in "A Tale of Poes and Fire," the 17th episode of Season 3. It occurs when they have a full Inn of Edgar Allen Poe fanatics, and she has to spring into action to accommodate her guests and defuse the situation.

It is an emotional episode as tensions run high, and Lorelai sees the potential demise of a place she once called home. Ihazquestion88 included this in the discussion, citing Lorelai's organizational skills in a time of worry. Bonus points for Sookie barging in on Luke's place. Phase 2!

9 Paris and Nanny

Paris Geller (Liza Weil) is a firm fan favorite and always entertaining to watch. Her storyline, while mostly posed in a comedic way, is a little bit sad. She has little to no contact with her parents. Instead, she is bonded with her Nanny and her children. They even come to her Chilton graduation.

Ksummerss mentioned the Paris/Nanny storyline, specifically about when Doyle (Danny Strong) is sick, and Paris calls in Nanny to help. It is a hilarious addition to the episode, as Paris, who is pre-med, refuses to care for Doyle herself because sick people make her uncomfortable. Nanny comes to the rescue, and Paris and Doyle grow closer.

8 Kirk and the Last Supper

In this memorable episode, "The Festival of Living Art," willing participants are given parts to play in famous paintings to recreate them on stage for an audience. Taylor (Michael Winters) jumps at the chance to host the event to beat his nemesis in the neighboring town of Woodbridge.

Everyone's favorite recurring character Kirk (Sean Gunn), is cast as Jesus in the Last Supper, along with his disciples. According to a deleted user, this storyline was short-lived but one of the funniest. When he meets the man playing Judas, he is so engrossed in his role as Jesus that he ostracizes him. Kirk forbids him from group outings, ending in a fight that Miss Patty (Liz Torres) has to break up.

7 Emily in the Revival

The Gilmore Girls revival A Year In the Life was endlessly controversial among fans, with many leaning towards the negative for the questionable writing and out-of-character behavior. However, fretnone shows appreciation for Emily (Kelly Bishop) and her arc in the 2016 mini-series.

Emily's development is one part of the revival that fans love, even those with complex feelings towards Emily for her past choices. But now, as a widow, viewers watch as she tries to figure out how to continue living without Richard. By the end, she is at peace and content with a simpler life. It was the ending that fans wanted for Emily, despite her flaws.

6 Luke and the Renaissance Fair

Following the events of the highest-rated episode of Gilmore Girls ("Raincoats and Recipes"), Luke (Scott Patterson) is called away by Liz and TJ, who have been in an accident and need help. Much to fans' dismay, this means waiting for Luke and Lorelai to reunite following their kiss. However, a gem of a storyline unfolded.

Luke runs to the aid of his sister and her husband, ultimately ending up running their booth at the Renaissance Fair. Initially, Luke is annoyed and, well... Luke. But by the end, he is an expert on everything from the fair layout to the gossip. Fans loved this development, and grapetomatoes aptly said, "It really warmed my heart."

5 Lorelai and Richard's Relationship

Looking at a broader storyline that spanned the entire show, loruk1984 mentions Lorelai's complex relationship with her father Richard (Edward Hermann). From the pilot, there was a level of disconnection between father and daughter; Richard was disinterested and slightly cold. But things changed as Lorelai and Rory began spending more time with Richard and Emily.

It was in no way perfect, and they still struggled to see eye to eye. However, fans remember the tender moments, such as Richard letting Lorelai sneak out of her window and defending her. Plus, how much he loves having her around when he launches his own business. Bonus points for them laughing about Richard's mother and her fling with the tracksuit man.

4 Rory Coming Out of Her Shell at Chilton

Season 1 saw Rory in her new fancy school, trying to adapt to a new environment. A deleted user mentions this storyline, specifically when Rory is prompted to make more of an effort to find friends and socialize. Her Headmaster insists on it, and she joins a table at lunch, accidentally stumbling onto a secret Chilton society known as the Puffs.

It is a great storyline with added mystery and intrigue, but also relatable to anyone who has struggled to fit in at school. There are some hilarious Paris moments as, unlike Rory, she is desperate to be in the Puffs. But unfortunately, they get caught before the ritual is done.

3 Mrs. Kim Organizing the Band's Tour

Lane's (Keiko Agena) relationship with her mom Mrs. Kim (Emily Kuroda), is one of the standout storylines from the entire show. She progresses from hiding everything from her to finally coming clean. Mrs. Kim, bound by her values, pushes Lane away and disapproves of her choices. It takes time for her to slowly change her mind as her harsh opinions lighten.

Busybee223 specifically mentions when Lane tells Mrs. Kim she is quitting her band. In response, Mrs. Kim exclaims that Kims don't give up and plans an entire tour for the band to embark on. It is a beautiful moment for fans who have watched this relationship change from Mrs. Kim forcing Lane to move out to encouraging her in her music. A true full-circle moment.

2 Lane and Dave's Romance

There can never be too much love for Lane; she deserved better. Captainmcpigeon named Lane's romance with Dave Rygalski (Adam Brody) as a favorite storyline, and rightfully so. Lane met Dave when she was looking for a band to drum in, and they hit it off instantly. Dave was an angel to Mrs. Kim and posed as a Christian musician to get on her good side.

They concocted a plan for Dave to perform at church events for Mrs. Kim and get her to like him. He even gets jealous when Lane goes on a fake date with Yung Chu. Dave asks Lane to the prom, and Mrs. Kim quotes Shakespeare to him. He believes it to be from the Bible and proceeds to read it all in one night. All for Lane. He is the best boyfriend by far.

1 The Dragonfly Inn

Finally, fans show some love to the Dragonfly Inn plot line, from it being a dream of Lorelai and Sookie's (Melissa McCarthy) to it becoming a reality. After spending a long time working for the Independence Inn, Lorelai always intended on buying and opening her own inn with her best friend, Sookie.

Viewers, including ohdearwhat and whole-sundae, loved following along with every step of this project, from Lorelai finding the Dragonfly property to eventually buying it. The process of refurbishing it is a long and exciting journey. This story is at the heart of Gilmore Girls; Lorelai finally achieving her dream and creating a successful business that becomes a Stars Hollow staple. Proud!

