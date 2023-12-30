The Big Picture Rory's character goes through a complete transformation in the episode "Blame Booze and Melville" from a confident go-getter to a dejected victim.

This episode marks a turning point in the show and leads to Rory making questionable decisions and throwing away her opportunities.

The episode takes apart the beloved mother-daughter relationship and portrays Rory as a lost and entitled character, making it the worst episode of Gilmore Girls.

Gilmore Girls premiered on The CW on October 5, 2000, and became a flagship series for the network. Audiences loved Amy Sherman-Palladino's quirky, sometimes hard-to-follow, quick-witted dialogue that was a hallmark of the series, and the talented showrunner went on to create another fast-paced comedy, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, that included the same trademark sardonic and scintillating wit. Arguably, later seasons of Gilmore Girls fell off the wagon, so to speak. Still, the worst episode of Gilmore Girls is the one that took Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) from a confident, capable go-getter and turned her into an unfortunate victim. "Blame Booze and Melville" stands as the worst episode because it was character assassination against Rory.

Rory Gilmore is a Motivated and Confident Character on 'Gilmore Girls'

Gilmore Girls followed the lives of single mother Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her teenage daughter, Rory, in their fictional town of Stars Hollow. Lorelai had Rory at sixteen and was estranged from her parents until she allowed them to get to know Rory and help pay for her private school tuition. In exchange for tuition, Lorelai and Rory must have dinner with Emily (Kelly Bishop) and Richard Gilmore (Edward Herrmann) every Friday night so that they may get to know their daughter and granddaughter better. The premise of the show is about the different mother-daughter dynamics: Emily and Lorelai are always in conflict and have very different views on life, and in opposition to that, Lorelai and Rory are BFFs.

Rory's intellect and drive are hallmarks of her character. She attends a prestigious prep school where she is constantly rivaling the competitive Paris Geller (Liza Weil) for the top position in the class. In the early seasons, Rory is focused and determined. She dreams of being a journalist and does everything she can to achieve that dream, including setting her eyes on attending Harvard. While she is accepted into every Ivy to which she applies, Rory ultimately chooses her Grandfather's alma mater, Yale, and is seemingly on a path to success. Sure, Rory has bumps in the road, mainly in the form of love interests and other typical teen troubles, but she always seems humble and grateful. She works hard, and with the help of her well-off grandparents, Rory is rewarded with every opportunity imaginable. Despite her immense privilege, Rory always seemed deserving of her fortunes. However, in Season 5, Episode 21, "Blame Booze and Melville," this all changes.

"Blame Booze and Melville" Assassinates Rory Gilmore's Character

To preface, Rory certainly could have been better in previous seasons. She had an affair with her married ex-boyfriend Dean, which was a significant departure from her honest, moral character, but it did reveal her to be just as imperfect and human as the rest of us. Shows need conflict, and the conflicts that Rory and Lorelai faced changed appropriately as Rory grew up. However, in Gilmore Girls Season 5 Episode 21, "Blame Melville and Booze," the series fails Rory completely. This isn't just conflict to drive the narrative; it completely dismantles everything Rory was to viewers. Rory was fallible, sure, but she was never one to give up.

In Gilmore Girls Season 5, Rory begins an internship at a newspaper owned by Mitchum Huntzberger (Gregg Henry), her boyfriend Logan Huntzberger's (Matt Czuchry) father. She assists Mitchum and learns her way around the news office. The beginning of Episode 21 shows a confident Rory navigating the ins and outs of the bullpen with ease. She sets up a staff meeting and joins the team during the meeting, while Mitchum leads. After the meeting, Mitchum offers Rory feedback on her internship now that it has ended. He tells her that he has mentored many young people in his day, and in his opinion, she doesn't have what it takes to be a journalist. He tells her journalists need tenacity, and that from what he has seen, she doesn't have the gumption to cut it.

Watching this episode of Gilmore Girls years later, this moment hits differently. Mitchum is one hundred percent right in his assessment. The Rory who showed up and did "what was asked of her" does not have what it takes to cut it in journalism. He points out that she had the perfect opportunity to offer her thoughts in the staff meeting, which she didn't do. Her response is defensive, saying she didn't know if she should and is just an intern. He then explains that someone with the guts and determination to make it in the news world would have spoken up if only to be noticed.

This pivotal moment in Gilmore Girls takes Rory from a persistent (even if flawed) go-getter to a dejected victim. Instead of taking the opportunity to evaluate herself honestly (a challenging task for anyone), she is defiant and petulant. She takes his words as gospel and decides not to fight but to accept his limited view of her. Was he right about her internship? Yes. Was he right that she would never have what it takes to become a journalist? Of the old, driven, bookworm Rory, the answer would have been no. That Rory would have taken the feedback and applied it to her next internship and done better. She would have fought for what she wanted. Instead, she defies all five seasons of character building and does something so un-Rory-like that it just feels wrong.

"Blame Booze and Melville" Was a Hard Left for 'Gilmore Girls'

The other thing that makes "Blame Booze and Melville" the worst episode of Gilmore Girls is that it was a turning point in the show, and not for the better. In one moment, Rory changed entirely. She was no longer the focused, driven scholar audiences came to know and love. She was an entitled brat set on blowing up her life. This episode and the subsequent season finale led to yacht theft, Rory's arrest, and her decision to drop out of Yale. The following season depicts Rory as a college dropout, doing community service, and working for her grandmother's service organization, the DAR. For most people, the privilege of attending a prestigious school like Yale would not be something to throw away over one person's opinion, and the old Rory wouldn't have thrown that chance away either.

In Season 6, Rory is lost in a world of self-pity and entitled frivolity, and honestly, she is hard to like. For a show that spent so much time crafting such beloved characters, tearing them down didn't take long. Instead of finding outside conflict, the show decided to turn the conflict inward and take apart the mother-daughter friendship at the show's heart, causing a months-long rift between the Gilmore girls. Doing this wouldn't have been bad except that it came at the expense of Rory's character. None of the circumstances surrounding her decision to quit college and act like a spoiled brat were in alignment with the Rory we had come to know. Yes, young people change their minds and go through setbacks. In fact, that's what your twenties are for! But to refute all the attributes of a character that viewers loved as much as Rory Gilmore was just mean. For that reason, "Blame Booze and Melville" is the worst episode of Gilmore Girls.

