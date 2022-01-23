Over Gilmore Girls’ 7-season run, the Gilmore girls have quite a few romances. The men Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) date have caused a lot of controversies and have become part of the zeitgeist. But, whether you’re “Team Jess” or “Team Dean” is really just scratching the surface of the debate. These are the Gilmore girls’ most important romantic partners ranked from the worst choice to the best (including Emily (Kelly Bishop) since she is, of course, a Gilmore girl, as well.)

Honorable Mention: Paul

This may be the first time Paul (Jack Carpenter) has ever gotten an honorable mention (or even a mention, at all.) Paul isn’t introduced until the Gilmore Girls reboot, A Year in the Life. With a dating history as questionable as Rory’s, it was easy to hope that in the time between the original series finale and the reboot’s premiere, a new front-runner for the coveted prize of Rory’s heart would have taken the lead.

Unfortunately, the only new face introduced in the interim is Paul: a guy who Rory cannot seem to remember she’s dating. It’s pretty clear based on Rory’s opinion of Paul that he’s not the one. And, while Rory is more than entitled to just not be interested in someone, Paul’s very existence begs the question: is Rory only invested in relationships that cause pain and worry? Paul seems like a sweet, committed guy, and yet, she finds him too boring to even remember. Either way, while he didn’t stand a chance with Rory, he still deserves to be acknowledged (and even get his name remembered.)

8. Dean Forester

Passionate members of ‘Team Dean’ are sure to be horrified at Dean’s (Jared Padalecki) firm standing in last place. Sure – it’s clear why Dean has such appeal. He starts out as the handsome new guy at school, and he’s head over heels for Rory from day one. But, we meet Dean when he’s a high schooler, and he has a lot of growing to do before he becomes who he truly is. And, who he truly sucks. He pines for his ex on his wedding night; he cheats on his wife; he guilt-trips and yells at her when she may accidentally find out about his indiscretions. The list of reasons why Dean isn’t a good pick for a partner goes on and on, and that’s why he’s last on our list.

7. Jess Mariano

Those who aren’t Team Dean are usually Team Jess. Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) appeals to those who are fond of the brooding bad boy who’s deeper and more complex than other guys. But, folks who are vehemently Team Jess have managed to overlook some pretty damning evidence. Jess was very difficult at the start of their relationship. He later tries to pressure her into sex out of nowhere upstairs at a party. And, he vanishes from Rory’s life without so much as a word. That’s enough to cause some long-lasting trauma, and Rory takes it like a champ. Sure, Jess returns many times to try to win Rory back. But, no matter what happens, Jess’s excuse for acting with cruelty and negligence seems to always be that he’s going through something that gives him the right to hurt other people through his selfishness. That’s not the kind of accountability we’re looking for our girl, Rory.

6. Christopher Hayden

Pretty much everyone (except Luke) was rooting for Christopher (David Sutcliffe) at one point or another. All the Gilmores, all of Stars Hollow, and pretty much all viewers thought that Lorelai and Christopher could make it work. Christopher is Rory’s dad, and he has a laid-back coolness about him that adds to his appeal. Plus, it’s pretty clear that he always holds a torch for Lorelai. Still, while Lorelai and Chris’s undeniable chemistry persists for 20+ years and through countless major life events, so does something else: Chris’s inability to get his act together until it’s too late. And, we should really acknowledge that Chris must be, in large part, to blame for both Lorelai and Rory’s very bad dating track record.

5. Logan Huntzberger

Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry) may not be the greatest guy in the world, but he’s the best match for Rory out of the men she dates. These two complement each other well and (usually) bring out desirable sides of each other. Logan is the classic playboy, and Rory seduces him into monogamy: a tale as old as time. This change of heart adds to Logan’s desirability. The fervor with which he fights for Rory anytime the going gets tough is impressive, and the fact that he proposes on the night of her graduation seems to be further proof that he has transformed into the perfect commitment-loving partner. But, when the reboot rolls around, he’s blatantly cheating on his new fiancée with Rory, which proves that he never really changed.

4. Luke Danes

Though this may be a hard pill for many Gilmore Girls fans to swallow, Luke (Scott Patterson) is actually very lucky to be this high on the list. Luke loves Lorelai; this is for sure. But, when it comes time for Luke to really give Lorelai what she needs, he keeps coming up short. Luke is a good guy, and he’s reliable, but what good is reliability when you still end up keeping major parts of your life hidden from your partner? Not a lot.

3. Jason Stiles

Jason’s (Christopher Eigeman) (or should we call him “Digger?”) placement as number 3 amongst heavy hitters is sure to cause controversy. But, the list is backed up by science. Unlike some others (cough cough… Jess…) Jason acknowledges and works past his issues in order to be with Lorelai. And, the two have amazing chemistry. While Lorelai is in the right when she ends things, because he’s suing her father, Jason is in the right, as well. He’s doing what has to be done, and that doesn’t stop him from fighting for Lorelai long after she leaves him. Admit it: if Lorelai hadn’t already moved on, Jason’s appearance at the opening night of the inn would've been romantic and game-changing. Digger deserved a second chance.

2. Richard Gilmore

Richard (Edward Hermann) is the only true Gilmore guy (that is, until Rory has her baby, perhaps.) And, he does the Gilmore name proud. Richard is a wonderful patriarch and a stable, committed husband to Emily. Sure, he has a pretty big indiscretion that causes a serious rift in their relationship, and he isn’t always the easiest person to be with. But, Richard sees Emily for who she really is, and he stays truly in love with her for his entire life. He even has a vow renewal after their time apart that he treats like a real second wedding and makes an incredibly thoughtful and romantic toast. These two are meant to be, and Richard is a real keeper.

1. Max Medina

None of the Gilmore girls’ men is truly perfect. But, Max Medina (Scott Cohen) gets pretty close. Max is a true romantic, and he fights so hard for Lorelai that she never has to wonder what his true feelings are or if he’ll be there for her. Lorelai really screws Max over in the end, and even though she may have her reasons, he definitely deserved better. Lorelai only has to dream up the idea of 1,000 yellow daisies, and he makes sure she gets them. What more could a (Gilmore or otherwise) girl ask for than that?

