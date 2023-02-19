While much of Gilmore Girls’ leading cast has gone on to have very successful careers, it’s easy to forget how many other actors had a brief stint in Stars Hollow. From Blockbuster big-wigs to Broadway stars, let’s take a look back at some of the actors you forgot about in Gilmore Girls.

New Girl’s Max Greenfield (Season 4, Episode 4)

Before he was cracking us up on New Girl as cardigan-loving roommate Schmidt, Max Greenfield gave us a sneak peek of his comedic chops in Gilmore Girls as Dean’s (Jared Padalecki) friend, Lucas. Only appearing in one episode for Dean’s bachelor party, Greenfield stumbles into Luke’s Diner singing a delightfully drunken fight song and wearing a grungy outfit that his future New Girl character wouldn’t be caught dead in (is that off the rack?!) While he has few lines and is only in one scene, Greenfield bros it up with the best of them, and examines a mug with such intensity that you just know his acting potential was underutilized.

The O.C.’s Adam Brody (Recurring, Seasons 3 and 4)

On the list of Gilmore Girls characters that left us too soon, Adam Brody’s Dave Rygalski is definitely near the top. Joining the recurring cast in Season 2 as Lane’s (Keiko Agena) new bandmate and future love interest, Brody brought a charming awkwardness to the Gilmore Girls boyfriend brigade — a group previously reserved for brooding bad boys. From joining a Christian music ensemble to reading the entire bible in one night just for Lane’s mom’s approval, Dave proved his loyalty to Lane time and time again. Brody’s character was a great addition to the show until his character decided to jet off to California for, ahem, college (thanks a lot, The O.C.) and was never seen again. While fans continue to ponder the potential love story that could have continued between Dave and Lane, it was fun while it lasted, and we couldn’t have asked for a better first boyfriend for our beloved Lane.

Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr. (Season 6, Episode 16)

In a brief guest spot on Gilmore Girls, future Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. uses his sparse screen time to dazzle the audience as Quentin Walsh — a.k.a “Pompous Princeton Guy.” Just as silver-tongued and self-assured as his Hamilton character, Odom Jr. spars with Rory (Alexis Bledel) at a panel for their competing college newspapers, and proved even back in 2006 that he was a natural scene-stealer.

Community’s Danny Pudi (Season 6, Episodes 13 and 14, Season 7, Episodes 6 and 7)

Three years before he stole our hearts as Abed Nadir on Community, Danny Pudi guest starred on Gilmore Girls as Raj, a college student who works with Rory on the Yale Daily News. While he doesn’t do much other than gift Rory a comically large pencil when she steps down as editor of the paper, Pudi demonstrates a sweet likability and the ability to muster up an Abed-level panic when his computer crashes.

Mad Men’s Jon Hamm (Season 3, Episode 5)

Before Don Draper, there was Peyton Sanders, a handsome stranger that peaks Lorelai’s (Lauren Graham) interest at an auction. No stranger to cameos, John Hamm appears to be a potential love interest for Lorelai, but on one disastrous date he, unfortunately, reveals himself to be a wine-snob, car-snob, and total mama’s boy.

Jessica Jones’s Krysten Ritter (Recurring, Season 7)

Joining as a recurring character in Gilmore Girls’ final season, Krysten Ritter plays Lucy, a free-spirited aspiring actress that Rory befriends at Yale. Lucy helps to fill the fun-friend void that lingers when Rory and Lane are separated by college, and it’s nice to see Rory actually making some new friends — even though Lucy’s boyfriend secretly holds a torch for Rory.

Aquamarine’s Arielle Kebbel (Recurring, Seasons 3-5)

Arielle Kebbel, who we’ve come to know from hits like Aquamarine, John Tucker Must Die, and the After franchise, starred as Lindsay, an old classmate of Rory’s on Gilmore Girls. Lindsay is the first girl that Dean dates after Rory and the two go on to get married in Season 4. After Dean cheats on Lindsay with Rory in the Season 4 finale, Kebbel demonstrates her acting chops throughout Season 5 as she makes us feel bad for a character that honestly, we never really liked. As we watch her try to preserve her marriage and later watch her grieve its dissolution, we’re reminded that Lindsay’s only real crime on Gilmore Girls was falling in love with Dean.

The Twilight Franchise’s Billy Burke (Season 3, Episodes 11, 12, and 14)

While it’s easy to confuse him without the signature stache, before he was hot dad Charlie Swan in the Twilight movies, Billy Burke was playing Alex, the coffee shop entrepreneur that briefly dates Lorelai in Season 3 of Gilmore Girls. While Alex and Lorelai weren’t meant to be, Burke brought some cool-guy charm to the show and gave Lorelai’s bantering abilities a run for their money.

Bohemian Rhapsody’s Rami Malek (Season 4, Episode 11)

Another Twilight alum, Academy Award winner Rami Malek guest stars as Andy, a classmate of Lane’s when she briefly attends a Seventh-day Adventist College. In his few lines, Malek shows off his comedic timing skills while also leaving us to hope we never have to work on a group project with him.

Honorable Mentions

Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach (Recurring, Seasons 4-7, A Year in the Life, ‘Winter’)

Certified metal-head and occasional actor Sebastian Bach rocked our screens as recurring character Gil, a sandwich shop owner by day and Hep Alien’s guitarist by night.

Journalist Christiane Amanpour (Season 7, Episode 22)

Real-life journalist and Rory’s ultimate role model Christiane Amanpour appears briefly in the Gilmore Girls series finale to offer Rory advice at the Dragonfly Inn.

Chad Michael Murray (Recurring, Seasons 1 and 2)

While most people remember Chad Michael Murray as Tristan Dugray, a smooth-talking rebel at Chilton Prep, it can be easier to forget his time on Gilmore Girls after Murray’s major success in both film and television — most notably as earnest athlete Lucas Scott on One Tree Hill.