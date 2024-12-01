Gilmore Girls is a truly iconic show, with a quirky and picturesque small-town setting, funny and lovable characters, and a central mother-daughter relationship. Gilmore Girls has a lot of things to love, bringing viewers in for both a first watch, and for many rewatches. With cozy vibes and entertaining plotlines, it is truly something special, and it is a show that fans feel very passionate about.

One of the most argued points of discussion among Gilmore Girls fans is about Rory's love life and which of her boyfriends was her best. There are many romances in Gilmore Girls, some to root for, and some that are less fun to watch. Even the pairings that were not meant to last are still enjoyable to watch, and are meaningful for the show as a whole. These are the 10 best Gilmore Girls couples, ranked.

10 Paris Geller and Doyle McMaster

Played by Liza Weil and Danny Strong

Image via WB

Paris Geller had three major boyfriends over the course of Gilmore Girls: her sweet first love, Jamie, her much older professor, Asher, and her endgame (until the revival destroyed them), Doyle. Doyle was first introduced as Rory and Paris' editor at the Yale Daily News, before he and Paris started up a relationship towards the end of Season 5. They were a very on and off couple, but they were perfect for each other.

With Doyle, Paris had finally met her match. They both pushed each other and encouraged each other, and together, they passionately pursued their goals. They were also a fun couple, like when they made people uncomfortable at Rory's twenty-first birthday party with the same repeated joke. Even with their many breakups, Paris and Doyle were one of Gilmore Girls' steadier couples in the show's later seasons, always coming back to each other.

9 Rory Gilmore and Logan Huntzberger

Played by Alexis Bledel and Matt Czuchry

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Ask any Gilmore Girls fan about Rory's love interest, and you'll get an earful. There are a great deal of opinions to go around about who Rory should have ended up with, between Dean, Jess, and Logan. Of the three, Rory's relationship with Logan had the most problems, excluding her second relationship with Dean. That being said, Logan and Rory were still a really enjoyable pairing to watch.

Logan Huntzberger was initially introduced as an obnoxious party boy who was rude to Marty, but Rory got to know Logan better while working on the Yale Daily News together. Logan's courtship of Rory had some of the funniest moments in Season 5, like him crashing her class alongside Colin and Finn, and pretending to fight over Rory. The build-up to their relationship was much more fun than the actual relationship, but they were still one of Gilmore Girls' best couples.

8 Lorelai Gilmore and Max Medina

Played by Lauren Graham and Scott Cohen

Image via The CW

Although the relationship was clearly never meant to last, Lorelai and Max were a really great couple. Initially, the main obstacle in their relationship was the fact that he was Rory's teacher. They soon became a strong couple for a significant part of Season 1, leading up to a beautiful proposal, complete with a thousand yellow daisies. Max truly loved Lorelai, and he put a lot of effort into fitting in with her and Rory.

It was fitting that Lorelai and Max's relationship ended for the simple reason that she wasn't truly in love with him. They got along well and definitely cared about each other, but they didn't fully click as a couple in the way that she did with Luke. Lorelai and Max's scenes together were sweet but not particularly passionate, and their breakup was a little bit sad, but not overly devastating or emotional.

7 Rory Gilmore and Dean Forester

Played by Alexis Bledel and Jared Padalecki

Image via Warner Bros. Television

When looking back on the entirety of the show, it is easy to only remember Dean for his flaws. In Seasons 2 and 3, he was extremely possessive and jealous when it came to Rory. In Season 4, he got married, only to cheat on his wife with Rory. In Season 5, Dean became a shadow of his former self, with one last appearance after his breakup with Rory, just to be unkind to Luke.

Before Dean's character became insufferable, though, he was a really great boyfriend to Rory. They had a sweet relationship, with Dean putting a lot of effort in, like making Rory a bracelet and building her a car. They had some sweet moments, the best of which was Rory's love confession to Dean in the Season 1 finale, when she declared, "Because I love you, you idiot!" Dean definitely wasn't Rory's best relationship, but they were still great together while they lasted.

6 Babette Dell and Morey Dell

Played by Sally Struthers and Ted Rooney

Image via WB

Babette and Morey may not have gotten as much screentime as Gilmore Girls' other couples, but they were still one of the very best couples on the show. They were together for the whole run of the show, often just existing in the background as a happy couple. While Babette was loud and passionate with a penchant for gossip and meddling, Morey was mostly quiet and happy to let her take the lead.

Babette and Morey were really sweet together. After the death of their cat, Cinnamon, in "Cinnamon's Wake," Babette had expressed her concerns about what this loss would do to their relationship. Morey just continued to love and support her, though, and they remained one of the steadiest couples in the show for its entire run. Unlike Gilmore Girls' more popular and well-loved pairings, Babette and Morey had no drama, which made them a really special couple.

5 Sookie St. James and Jackson Belleville

Played by Melissa McCarthy and Jackson Douglas

Image via The WB

Sookie and Jackson were one of the longest-running couples on Gilmore Girls, getting together in Season 1 and staying together for the entirety of the show. After a rocky and weird first date, they became one of the show's best couples, and they almost always seemed to be very in sync. Sookie and Jackson were a sweet and funny pairing, both at work and as a married couple.

The main problems with Sookie and Jackson's relationship came from outdated Gilmore Girls plotlines, like Jackson getting angry that Sookie talked to Lorelai about his "four and four" plan, or him faking a vasectomy much later in the show. These storylines have tainted an otherwise lovely relationship between two people who have always been especially fond of each other.

4 Lane Kim and Dave Rygalski

Played by Keiko Agena and Adam Brody

Image via The WB

Lane may have ended up with Zack, but her very best relationship was with her first boyfriend, Dave Rygalski. Lane met Dave when his band was looking for a drummer, and they quickly went from bandmates to friends, to a couple. Lane and Dave just clicked, partly due to their shared passion for music, and partly due to just how well their personalities and senses of humor fit with each other's.

Dave was the sort of boyfriend that Lane deserved. He jumped through hoops to gain her mother's approval, and he read the entire Bible in one night, just so that he could take her to prom. The end of their relationship was a major letdown, and a true out-of-character move from Dave, who just dropped Lane while he was away at college. The only consolation to this was that the lost of Adam Brody as Gilmore Girls' Dave Rygaski meant the addition of Brody as The O.C.'s Seth Cohen.

3 Emily Gilmore and Richard Gilmore

Played by Kelly Bishop and Edward Herrmann

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Richard and Emily were always a great couple, but it was actually their separation in Season 5 that really highlighted how perfect they were for each other. Emily and Richard were first introduced as Lorelai's judgmental parents, but their marriage became one of the best parts of the show. They had many beautiful moments as a pairing. For example, when Richard suffers from angina in Season 1, Emily demands that he let her die first.

After their separation, Emily and Richard get remarried in a beautiful ceremony. Richard's speech was especially touching, as he told the story of Emily's love for the song "Wedding Bell Blues." He said that Lorelai had terrible ear infections when she was three, and Emily would play the song for Lorelai to calm her down. Emily used to joke that it could be their song if his name were Bill, so Richard sweetly said that his name was Bill for the night of their second wedding.

2 Rory Gilmore and Jess Mariano

Played by Alexis Bledel and Milo Ventimiglia

Image via The CW

Rory's relationships with Dean and Logan were certainly important to the show, but neither one holds a candle to her relationship with Jess. Rory and Jess just got each other on a deeper level, in a way that she didn't have with either of her other boyfriends. They both shared a deep love for books, and most importantly, they pushed each other to grow. Their actual relationship was messy because Jess wasn't ready to be in a relationship, but their love story was so much more than that period of time.

Rory always believed in Jess, and she was the person that he wanted to show his book to after he got published. She inspired him to work towards his goals and stop quitting when things got hard. When Rory dropped out of Yale and didn't speak to Lorelai for months, Jess was the only person who could get through to her. Even after not having seen each other for two years, he understood her in a way that nobody else did.

1 Luke Danes and Lorelai Gilmore

Played by Scott Patterson and Lauren Graham

Image via Warner Bros. Television

There is no Gilmore Girls couple better than Luke and Lorelai. From the very beginning of the show, it was clear that there was something special between these two characters, even when they dated other people. They had a beautiful slow-burn buildup over four seasons, and their relationship was an absolute joy to watch. Luke and Lorelai were the perfect match, from their senses of humor, to their incredible chemistry.

Luke and Lorelai had the most romantic moment in Gilmore Girls, as Luke revealed on his first date that Lorelai had written on a horoscope and given it to him the moment they first met. He carried it around in his wallet ever since, just because she told him to do so. Even though Seasons 6 and 7 did a major disservice to this relationship, they still remain one of the greatest couples in television history, and the very best in Gilmore Girls.

NEXT: The Best 'Gilmore Girls' Quotes, Ranked