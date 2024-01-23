Gilmore Girls reigns supreme as the ultimate comfort show and still gains new viewers 24 years after it first premiered. Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino before she jumped into The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Gilmore Girls ran for 7 initial seasons and returned for a divisive revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. This cozy show stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel as mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, chronicling their dealings with boys, friendships, and the ups and downs of everyday living.

What makes Gilmore Girls so rewatchable is its compelling and lovable characters, from quick-witted Michel (Yanic Truesdale) to dry, sarcastic Luke (Scott Patterson). But it also flourishes with its wholesome friendships and bonds, including romantic, platonic and familial. Some of these pairings are always together, and others grow closer as the show progresses. But which Gilmore Girls duo is the best—other than Lorelai and Rory, of course.

10 Madeline and Louise

Played by Shelly Cole and Teal Redmann

This iconic duo is first introduced in season 1 when Rory transfers from Stars Hollow High to Chilton Preparatory School. Here, Rory meets Paris (Liza Weil), Madeline (Shelly Cole) and Louise (Teal Redmann), the Chilton IT girls. While they were technically a trio, Madeline and Louise were the ultimate pairing and two of the best side characters in Gilmore Girls. They sat together, went on double dates, and likely even dated the same boy and liked the same things. They brought a welcome dose of teen drama and entertainment, like when they snuck off during the Bangles concert and faced the wrath of Lorelai.

Madeline and Louise definitely did some questionable things, but they were no less entertaining. Whether it was talking about boys or their favorite lip shades, this duo was always on the same page. Underneath the jokes and the fluff, Madeline and Louise also supported each other through everything, including issues with their family that get brought up occasionally. They know each other better than anyone. Unfortunately, they all but disappear once Rory leaves Chilton, save for a memorable appearance in season 4.

9 Patty and Babette

Played by Liz Torres and Sally Struthers

Throughout Gilmore Girls, Patty (Liz Torres) and Babette (Sally Struthers) become synonymous with one another. One is rarely mentioned without the other, and they are often spotted together gossiping away. We don't get as much exposition about these two, as similarly to Madeline and Louise, they are mostly background characters that recur as and when required. They are part of the group of townies in the beloved and quirky Sars Hollow and a constant source of comedy at Luke's or the iconic town meetings.

Patty and Babette feel like they've been best friends for years, maybe even mirroring Rory and Lane. If one of them finds something out, the other almost certainly already knows it, too. Lorelai even relies on them for a reaction when the town finds out about her and Luke's relationship. Babette supports Patty in her various endeavors of love, and Patty supports Babette through difficult moments, like when her cat, Cinnamon, passes. And they are hilarious together; fans always have a laugh when this duo pops up onscreen.

8 Kirk and Luke

Played by Sean Gunn and Scott Patterson

This duo is criminally underrated. The iconic and delightfully odd Kirk (Sean Gunn) is another Stars Hollow townie known for having every single job across town and his awkward personality, making him a bit of a nuisance. He is a regular at Luke's Diner, and while the young man can be annoying, Luke always accommodates Kirk's requests, letting him hang out at the diner for hours at a time. As the show progresses, Luke becomes a confidant and big brother figure for Kirk, who receives disgruntled and sarcastic yet genuinely helpful advice from the diner owner.

It is a wholesome development, especially as Luke often hides his soft side. He is begrudging at first but then gives in, providing Kirk with valuable support, including helping him prepare for a date and even allowing him to reserve a table at the diner. And when Kirk worries about spending a full night with his girlfriend due to his night terrors, Luke comes to his aid. This dynamic duo simply can't be forgotten, and they are a constant source of entertainment throughout the show.

7 Lane and Rory

Played by Keiko Agena and Alexis Bledel

This is one of the first friendships fans see on the show, and it's iconic. Rory has been best friends with Lane Kim (Keiko Agena) since they were kids, and they are at their closest in the first few seasons. Rory provides a much-needed escape for Lane, who lives in a strict religious household. When they are together, Lane can eat the foods she likes and listen to music her mother would disapprove of. Despite their diverging paths, Rory and Lane remain friends into adulthood.

Throughout the show, they only have a couple of fights over little things. Otherwise, Rory and Lane's friendship sticks through break-ups, weddings, and pregnancies. That said, their peak is in seasons 1 through 3 when they're young, silly, and inexperienced. Rory goes straight to Lane when she has her first kiss in one of the show's most adorable scenes. Their fates are also similar, as neither Rory nor Lane get the ending they deserve. Overall, these two are the stuff of friendship dreams; every Lane needs a Rory, and vice versa.

6 Paris and Rory

Portrayed by Liza Weil and Alexis Bledel

This duo is more of a slow burn. When Rory first meets Paris at Chilton, they hate each other. Paris has a jealous streak and assumes Rory is out to steal everything from her, from academic excellence to her spot in the Chilton newspaper. As situations arise, Rory is the person Paris turns to for guidance, such as when things get serious with her first boyfriend. They face a lot of ups and downs throughout the show but end up rooming together at Yale. Paris is one of the best characters in Gilmore Girls, a fiercely loyal friend, even when Rory disregards her.

Indeed, their friendship can occasionally be one-sided, as Paris refers to Rory as her best friend, but Rory never outright returns the sentiment. However, this duo is most powerful when working together, and they have each other's backs. Paris even lies to Dean (Jared Padalecki) to stop him from getting mad at Rory. This loyalty stretches into adulthood, as they are still close friends in A Year In The Life, supporting each other through tumultuous times. Bonus points for when they had to play Romeo and Juliet at Chilton; that was iconic.

5 Lorelai and Sookie

Played by Lauren Graham and Melissa McCarthy

Sookie St. James (Melissa McCarthy) is to Lorelai what Lane is to Rory: her ride-or-die best friend. This duo worked together at the Independence Inn before eventually opening their own inn in season 4, The Dragonfly. Quirky, clumsy, and dedicated chef, Sookie makes perfect sense with Lorelai, both exuding charm and wit. Lorelai helps Sookie get together with Jackson (Jackson Douglas), whom she ends up marrying and having children with.

Like Lane and Rory, they are each other's constants, like sisters. Sookie is exactly who Lorelai needs in her life: someone to call her out on her questionable decisions and cheer her on when she needs it. Once Sookie finds happiness with Jackson, all she wants is for Lorelai to find the same. Her reaction when she finds out about Lorelai getting together with Luke is the sweetest. It was a shame that Sookie couldn't appear consistently in the revival, as it would have been a treat to see this lovely duo later in life.

4 Lorelai and Michel

Played by Lauren Graham and Yanic Truesdale

Michel is basically Lorelai's Paris. Michel works as a concierge at the Independence Inn and joins Lorelai and Sookie at The Dragonfly. By far one of Gilmore Girls' funniest characters, Michel is rude, sarcastic and dry, standing at the other end of the spectrum to bubbly, charming Lorelai. Despite their differences, the pair remain close throughout the show, and while their friendship never went into the deep stuff, they made a hilarious and compelling duo to watch.

Michel shows his love and appreciation for Lorelai through sarcastic remarks, often poking fun at her and her romantic conquests. He humbled her when she needed to hear it, and though he might never admit it, he loved her and valued their friendship above all else. In the revival, when Michel reveals he plans to leave The Dragonfly, they are both devastated, and Lorelai does everything in her power to keep him. Bonus points for when he went to Lorelai's bachelorette party and had a boogie with some drag queens.

3 Richard and Emily

Played by Edward Hermann and Kelly Bishop

Personality-wise, these two couldn't be more different. Emily controls every situation in her grasp, keeping things running and looking after her husband. Richard loves to keep busy with work and otherwise brings his wife back down to reality, making her laugh and relax. Through all troubles, including Richard's stints in hospital, this duo is unbreakable; Emily even demands to die first. When she does lose Richard, she goes on a journey of self-discovery in one of the best Gilmore Girls storylines, prioritizing herself while keeping Richard in her heart—just like he would've wanted.

2 Lorelai and Rory

Played Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel

Despite how viewers may feel about these characters and their close relationship, there is no denying that Lorelai and Rory's bond is at the heart of Gilmore Girls. Lorelai had Rory when she was 16 years old, meaning that she effectively grew up alongside her daughter. They have a bond more akin to best friends than mother and daughter, meaning they share everything and have the same hobbies and interests. During their fallouts, the show loses some of its magic by keeping them apart.

This important and charming duo goes about life joined at the hip, eating junk food, drinking coffee, and watching movies. Their bond can come across as slightly co-dependent, but Lorelai and Rory are a great example of a mother-daughter dynamic, negative aspects included. They go through rocky patches but always find their way back to each other. Their pop-culture-laced, hyper-fast banter is among the best recurring gags in Gilmore Girls and the main reason behind its success.

1 Luke and Jess

Played by Scott Patterson and Milo Ventimiglia

When Luke's nephew, Jess (Milo Ventimiglia), comes to stay, he has no idea what to expect. And this one takes a while to develop, but their bond is the most unique; tey are so much alike and yet at odds with each other. Jess is a troubled kid when he arrives in Stars Hollow, and he pushes back against Luke's support, claiming to not need it. Luke relents and treats Jess the way Jess treats him: indifferently but with some secret care under the surface. At one point, he gets so annoyed with Jess that he pushes him into a lake.

As the show progresses and Jess grows up, he realizes how much Luke did for him and how much he sacrificed. It is a slow burn, but they come to respect each other. Luke and Jess' onscreen dynamic is brilliant, showcasing a complex father-son relationship. They argue and tease each other, making for excellent television. Luke and Jess are by far the most compelling duo to watch as their relationship grows. We see them in the revival as a united family, and Jess still makes Luke mad by stealing his baseball cap. And while Lorelai and Rory might be the show's most famous pairing, Luke and Jess are Gilmore Girls' most heartwarming duo.

