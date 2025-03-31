Juggling character development in an ensemble cast is a major undertaking. When it came to the hit WB show Gilmore Girls, the focus was of course, on Lauren Graham's Lorelai Gilmore and Alexis Bledel's Rory Gilmore. The mother-daughter dynamic was the main driving force of the Amy Sherman Palladino-created show, but there were also moments with Lorelai and Rory's extended family that fans got to see grow and develop over the course of seven seasons. Lorelai had a complicated relationship with her parents after running away with a newborn Rory when she was just a teenager. Played by Kelly Bishop and Ed Herrmann, Emily and Richard Gilmore re-entered Lorelai's life when she needed money for Rory's private school tuition.

Initially flat, stuck-up characters, Emily and Richard also grew tremendously across seven seasons, along with their relationships with both Lorelai and Rory. When speaking with Collider's Taylor Gates at PaleyFest, Bishop talked about Emily's character development, saying, "The vulnerability in Emily didn't really come out overtly for a couple of years, but I always felt that there was a front that's all about the status quo and the group that you move in."

"She's a Human Being": Kelly Bishop Defends Emily's Complicated Character in 'Gilmore Girls'